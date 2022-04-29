हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
mpbse

MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022 today - Here’s how to check scorecard at mpbse.nic.in

MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 will be announced on the official websites.

MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022 today - Here’s how to check scorecard at mpbse.nic.in
(Credits: PTI)

MP Board Result 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to declare the MP Board Result 2022 on Friday (April 29, 2022) at 1 pm.

The MPBSE will announce the Class 10th and Class 12th results 2022 on its official websites - mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.

The results will be announced by School Education and Minister of State for General Administration Inder Singh Parmar in a press conference.

Check MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 LIVE Updates here

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Steps to download scorecard

Step 1. Visit the official website of MPBSE- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 link

Step 3. Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields 

Step 4. Click on submit 

Step 5. Your MP Board 10th, 12th results will appear on the screen

Step 6. Download the MP Board 10th, 12th scorecards and take a printout for further reference

The Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 exams were conducted from February 28 to March 20, 2022. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
mpbseMPBSE Class 12 resultsMPSE Class 10 resultsClass 12 resultsClass 10 resultsmpbse.nic.in
Next
Story

PSI recruitment scam: Karnataka CID nabs BJP leader Divya Hagaragi, four others

Must Watch

PT2M7S

Zee Top 10: Navneet Rana to be released from jail today?