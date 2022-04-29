MP Board Result 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to declare the MP Board Result 2022 on Friday (April 29, 2022) at 1 pm.

The MPBSE will announce the Class 10th and Class 12th results 2022 on its official websites - mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.

The results will be announced by School Education and Minister of State for General Administration Inder Singh Parmar in a press conference.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Steps to download scorecard

Step 1. Visit the official website of MPBSE- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 link

Step 3. Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields

Step 4. Click on submit

Step 5. Your MP Board 10th, 12th results will appear on the screen

Step 6. Download the MP Board 10th, 12th scorecards and take a printout for further reference

The Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 exams were conducted from February 28 to March 20, 2022.

