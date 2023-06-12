LIVE | Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 12-6-2023 Monday: DEAR DWARKA 1 PM Lucky Draw Result SHORTLY- Check Winners List
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Monday 12-06-2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR DESERT EVENING 6 PM, DEAR FINCH NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, June 12, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 12-06-2023 Monday: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR DWARKA MORNING", "DEAR DESERT EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR FINCH NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Check Nagaland State Lottery Result Today (12 June 2023) Live Updates
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Monday Result June 12-06-2023
Nagaland DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland DEAR DESERT EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland DEAR FINCH NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Here Is How To Claim Dear DWARKA 1 PM Prize Money
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live June 12: Anyone may obtain the claim form from their official website. The rules of the Nagaland lottery must be followed by the players. If you won more over Rs.10,000, you can claim it at the Nagaland Office in Kolkata. Winners can submit their claims to the following location together with the required documentation.
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Result Timings
Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.