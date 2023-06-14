topStoriesenglish2621388
NewsIndia
NAGALAND SAMBAD STATE LOTTERY RESULT 2023

LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Result 14.06.2023 Wednesday: Dear Indus,Hill, Pelican, 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Wednesday Lucky Draw OUT Shortly- Check Winners List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 14-06-2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING 6 PM, DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 08:49 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Result 14.06.2023 Wednesday: Dear Indus,Hill, Pelican, 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Wednesday Lucky Draw OUT Shortly- Check Winners List
LIVE Blog

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 14-06-2023 Wednesday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR INDUS MORNING", "DEAR HILL EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR PELICAN NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. 

Check Nagaland Lottery Result Today (14 June 2023) Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Wednesday Result May 14-06-2023

Nagaland DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be ANNOUNCED

Nagaland DEAR HILL EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be ANNOUNCED

 

Nagaland DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM Result:To Be ANNOUNCED

 

Nagaland State Lottery Past Winners

Nagaland Lottery Result TUESDAY

Nagaland Lottery Result MONDAY

Nagaland Lottery Result SUNDAY

Nagaland Lottery Result SATURDAY

Nagaland Lottery Result FRIDAY

Nagaland Lottery Result THURSDAY

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2023

14 June 2023
08:48 AM

Nagaland State Lottery Result Wednesday Live Updates: Result Timings For 14.6.2023

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website. 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile