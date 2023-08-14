trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2648748
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT 2023

LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 14-08-2023: Dear Dwarka, Desert, Finch 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Result To Be Out Today- Check Full Winners List

Nagaland State Lottery Monday 14-08-2023 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Dwarka Morning, Dear Desert, Dear Finch, weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, August 14, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM. Scroll down to check winners list.

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 14-08-2023 Monday LIVE: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR DWARKA MORNING", "DEAR DESERT EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR FINCH NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. 

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings


Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 imes every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Monday Result August 14-08-2023

Nagaland DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR DESERT EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR FINCH NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

14 August 2023
00:35 AM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR DWARKA Result 14-08-2023

Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com

Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

Step 3: Find Dear Dwarka and Draw Date: 14.08.2023.

Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

00:30 AM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.

