Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 15-08-2023 Result TODAY: Dear GODAVARI, WAVE, GOOSE 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Lucky Draw Result To Be Out Today- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 15-08-2023 TODAY LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM, DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 15-08-2023 Tuesday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR GODAVARI MORNING", Nagaland"DEAR WAVE EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland"DEAR GOOSE NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Check Latest Nagaland Lottery Result Monday (14 August 2023) Live Updates
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Tuesday Result 15-08-2023 August
