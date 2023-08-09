LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 09-08-2023 Wednesday: Dear Indus, Hill, Pelican 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Lucky Draw Result To Be Out Today- 1 Crore First Prize Complete Winners List
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 09-08-2023 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING 6 PM, DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Wednesday, August 09, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.
Trending Photos
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 09-08-2023 Wednesday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR INDUS MORNING", "DEAR HILL EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR PELICAN NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Check Latest Nagaland Lottery Result Tuesday (08 August 2023) Live Updates
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Wednesday Result August 09-08-2023
Nagaland DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland DEAR HILL EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland State Lottery Past Winners
Nagaland Lottery Result Tuesday
Nagaland Lottery Result Monday
Nagaland Lottery Result Sunday
Nagaland Lottery Result Saturday
Nagaland Lottery Result Friday
Nagaland Lottery Result Thursday
Nagaland Lottery Result Wednesday
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2023
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Wednesday Live Updates: Result Timings
Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.