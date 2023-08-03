trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643853
NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULT 2023

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 03-08-2023 Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Lake, Sandpiper 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Lucky Draw Result To Be Out Today- 1 Crore First Prize Complete Winners List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Thursday 03-08-2023 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM, DEAR LAKE EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Thursday, August 03, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 12:52 AM IST

Nagaland State Lottery Result 2023
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 03-08-2023 Thursday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR MAHANADI MORNING", "DEAR LAKE EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. . 

Check Nagaland Lottery Result Wednesday (02 July 2023) Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings


Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Thursday Result July 03-08-2023

Nagaland DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR LAKE EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

03 August 2023
00:51 AM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Live Updates: Steps To Download Dear Result

Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com

Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

Step 3: Find Dear Mahanadi and Draw Date: 03.08.2023

Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

00:49 AM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Thursday Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website. 

