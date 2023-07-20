LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result 20-07-2023 Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Lake, Sandpiper 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Lucky Draw Result To Be Out Today- 1 Crore First Prize Complete Winners List
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Thursday 20-07-2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM, DEAR LAKE EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 20-07-2023 Thursday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR MAHANADI MORNING", "DEAR LAKE EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. .
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Thursday Result July 20-07-2023
Nagaland DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland DEAR LAKE EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Live Updates: Steps To Download Dear Mahanadi 1 PM Result 20.07.2023
Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com
Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.
Step 3: Find Dear Mahanadi Thursday and Draw Date: 20.7.2023.
Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.
Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Thursday Live Updates: Result Timings
Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.