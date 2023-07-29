trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641830
NewsIndia
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT 2023

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 29-07-2023 Saturday: Dear Narmada, River, Stork 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Lucky Draw Result To Be Out Today- 1 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Saturday 29-07-2023 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR RIVER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 12:50 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Nagaland State Lottery Result 2023

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 29-07-2023 Saturday LIVE: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR NARMADA MORNING", "DEAR RIVER EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR STORK NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. 

Check Nagaland Lottery Result Friday (28 July 2023) Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings


Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Saturday Result July 29-07-2023

Nagaland DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR RIVER EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland State Lottery Past Winners

Nagaland Lottery Result Friday

Nagaland Lottery Result Thursday

Nagaland Lottery Result Wednesday

Nagaland Lottery Result Tuesday

Nagaland Lottery Result Monday

Nagaland Lottery Result Sunday

Nagaland Lottery Result Saturday

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2023

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona