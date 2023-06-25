topStoriesenglish2626544
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT 2023

Live | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 25-06-2023 (TODAY): DEAR YAMUNA, SEA, TOUCAN 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Lucky Draw Sunday Result OUT Shortly- 1 Crore First Prize

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Sunday 25-06-2023 Live: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR SEA EVENING 6 PM, DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 25-06-2023 Sunday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR YAMUNA MORNING", "Dear Sea Evening" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. 

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sunday Result June 25-06-2023

Nagaland DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR SEA EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

25 June 2023
01:01 AM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Live Updates: Steps To Download Dear Yamuna 1 PM Result 25.06.2023

Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com

Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

Step 3: Find Dear Mahanadi and Draw Date: 25.6.2023.

Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

00:58 AM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Sunday Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website. 

