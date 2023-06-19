topStoriesenglish2623545
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT 2023

LIVE | Nagaland State Sambad Lottery Result 19-06-2023 (SHORTLY): DEAR DWARKA 1 PM Lucky Draw OUT Shortly- Check Winners List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Monday 19-06-2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR DESERT EVENING 6 PM, DEAR FINCH NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, June 19, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 11:48 AM IST|Source:

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 19-06-2023 Monday: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR DWARKA MORNING", "DEAR DESERT EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR FINCH NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. 

Check Nagaland Lottery Result Today (18 June 2023) Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 imes every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Monday Result June 19-06-2023

Nagaland DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR DESERT EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR FINCH NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

19 June 2023
11:38 AM

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Monday Live Updates: Prize Winners Tax Rule

As per Section 194B of The Income-tax Act, 1961, if the prize money exceeds ₹10,000, then the winner will get the prize money after the deduction of TDS online at 30% (if the winner is Resident), at 30% Surcharge (if applicable), 4% Educational Cess (if the winner is Non-Resident).

 

11:09 AM

Nagaland State Lottery Result 19 June Live Updates: Lottery Ticket Price

Lottery Sambad has a different collection of lottery games apart from Nagaland lotteries, which are scheduled for Three-time slots, Day, evening, and afternoon. For Nagaland State Lottery Sambad, the price of a single ticket is just Rs. 6.

10:45 AM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Here Is How To Claim Dear Dwarka 1 PM Prize Money 

Anyone may obtain the claim form from their official website. The rules of the Nagaland lottery must be followed by the players. If you won more over Rs.10,000, you can claim it at the Nagaland Office in Kolkata. Winners can submit their claims to the following location together with the required documentation.

10:44 AM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Live Updates: Steps To Download Dear Dwarka 1 PM Result 19.06.2023

Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com

Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

Step 3: Find Dear Ostrich Evening and Draw Date: 19.6.2023.

Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

10:12 AM

Nagaland State Lottery Result Monday Live Updates: Result Timings For 19-06-2023

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website. 

