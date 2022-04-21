Narendra Modi Red Fort Speech LIVE: PM to speak on 400th Parkash Purab celebrations
PM Narendra Mod will address the nation from Red Fort on the ocassion of 400th Parkash Purab celebrations. PM Modi will also release a commemorative coin and a postage stamp on the occasion. According to the officials, the security ring includes NSG snipers, SWAT commandos, kite hunters, canine units and sharpshooters on high-rise buildings. Amid the surge in Covid cases in the capital, social distancing rules will be mandatory, they said.
