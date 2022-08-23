NEET UG 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Official Answer key to be RELEASED TODAY, Result on 28 August at neet.nta.nic.in- Check latest updates here
NTA is expected to release the NEET 2022 answer key today, August 23 at the official website neet.nta.nic.in, scroll down for the timings and other details.
NEET UG 2022 LIVE: National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 answer key soon. As per the latest media reports, NEET 2022 answer key by NTA will be released today, August 23 and NEET results will be out on August 28. Official answer key would be released on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Along with answer key, NTA will also release the NEET OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam. Candidates will be able to calculate their NEET scores before the NEET 2022 results are announced officially. however, candidates must notice that the NTA has not made any official announcement about the release date of the NEET answer key yet and an official notification is awaited.
This year over 18 lakh students appeared for the NEET UG entrance examination for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and other UG medical courses in approved and recognized Medical, Dental, AYUSH and other Colleges, deemed Universities, Institutes like AIIMS and JIPMER in India.
NEET UG 2022: Cut-off
NEET 2022 cut off as per the categories is released soon after the result is declared. Candidates meeting the NEET 2022 cut-off as per their category are declared qualified in the exam. NEET answer key and result is expected to be released soon.
NEET 2022 answer key: Here is how to calculate marks
Total marks in NEET = (4 x number of correct answers) - (number of incorrect answers)
NEET UG 2022: Carrer options for bio students other than MBBS
Candidates preparing for medical entrance exams can also appear for ICAR Entrance Exams 2022 which are scheduled to be conducted by NTA on September 13, 14 and 15, 2022.
NEET 2022 Answer Key PDF
NEET 2022 Answer Key PDF will be made available on neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Students may please note that NEET Answer Key PDF can also be downloaded by them to cross-check the answers.
NEET Answer Key 2022: Objection link to be activated soon
NEET Answer Key 2022 will be released soon. The objection link will also be activated along with the answer key link. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the direct link that will be available on the official website.
NEET UG 2022: Percentile
To pass the NEET Exam, candidates belonging to the general category have to pass with a minimum 50 percentile and the candidates belonging to the SC/ST/OBC category have to pass with minimum 40 percentile.
NEET UG 2022: Official Answer Key
As per latest reports NEET UG Answer key will be out at 7 PM today, 23 August, However NTA is yet to confirm the official time.
NEET Answer Key Today
National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET (UG) for a total of 1872341 candidates at different centres throughout the country.
NEET Answer Key 2022: Steps to download answer key
Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'NEET 2022 Answer Key.'
Enter your login details, as asked.
Your NEET UG answer key will be displayed on your screen.
NEET UG 2022 Answer key: Websites
When published, candidates can get NEET 2022 answer key and results on neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.
