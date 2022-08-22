New Delhi: After the continuous online campaigning on social media platforms for the second attempt in NEET UG 2022 and the third attempt in JEE Main 2022, students are now preparing to launch a 'Candle March' today August 22 at 7 PM. Students and education activists are flooding the microblogging site Twitter with the call for protest for NEET UG, JEE Main, and CUET.

JEE Main and NEET aspirants are consistently stirring online campaigns and urging the National Testing Agency (NTA) to organise one more session for both the entrance examination.

NEET aspirants are demanding re-neet citing the irregularities in the examination and the rigging of NEET paper while some want the NTA to conduct a re-exam for the medical entrance test to improve their scores while engineering aspirants are demanding the third attempt for JEE Main claiming that technical problems hampered the exam for several candidates.

One Nation One Exam: NEET UG, JEE Main, CUET Merger

Meanwhile, the University Grant Commission (UGC) has sent out a proposal to merge the NEET UG and JEE main exams into the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). As per the propasal only one entrance examination for all the JEE NEET and CUET will be conducted in CBT mode, twice a year. If accepted, students might have the chance of appearing for the examination once in say May – June (after the boards) and another in December.

However, UGC's proposal has invited mixed reactions to the integration of NEET and JEE Main exams into CUET and has sparked debate among students, teachers and all other stakeholders.

The JEE and NEET Merger is horrendous, UGC doesn't get how emotional Indian science students are towards JEE and NEET.

"Multiple opportunities" the no. of candidates increases, competition become more tough, this is gonna be stupidest decision ever taken.#NEET #CUET #JEE August 12, 2022

It's just a proposal which will be rejected for sure.

NTA can earn more funds by doing scams if exams like NEET & JEE are held individually.

Merging with CUET will not be acceptable by NTA itself. NTA can't even handle the situation if one single exam is bounded. — Awarah Ladka (@awarah_ladka) August 13, 2022

Several students across the country are opposing the UGC's proposal to merge JEE and NEET UG exam citing various fact including that level of Physics paper in JEE is tougher than in NEET and the pattern is also different for both the paper.