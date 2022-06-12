हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nupur Sharma comment on Prophet Live: Bengal Police asks Suvendu Adhikari not to visit violence-hit Howrah

Nupur Sharma Remark Live: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari retorted that he would move the court if he is stopped from visiting parts of violence-hit Howrah district.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 12, 2022 - 14:06
Comments |
File Photo

Nupur Sharma Remark Live: As protests erupted in several parts of West Bengal's Howrah on Friday over controversial remarks by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal on Prophet Muhammad, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that he will visit parts of the violence-hit district on Sunday. The Nandigram MLA, however, was asked by West Bengal Police not to visit Howrah district where prohibitory orders have been clamped, following which, he said that he would move the court if he is stopped.

A letter, issued by the officer-in-charge of Kanthi Police Station at Adhikari's hometown in Purba Medinipur district, stated that concern over his security was the main reason for asking him not to visit parts of Howrah district.

"I will visit our party offices in Howrah district that were ransacked. Police has asked me not to visit areas where Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed. But I will not violate prohibitory orders as I will go there alone.

"If I am stopped by the police, I will move the court tomorrow (Monday). An LoP can't be stopped from visiting a trouble-torn area," Adhikari said before leaving his Kanthi residence for Howrah.

Stay tuned to Zee News to get the latest updates on protests against Nupur Sharma's statement on Prophet Muhammad.

12 June 2022, 13:55 PM

Bulldozers demolish UP violence accused's home after Yogi Adityanath's warning

After violent protests in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, the "illegally constructed" house of the main accused of inciting violence in the district was being demolished today. This occurred after Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) had earlier put a demolition notice at Javed Ahmed's residence.

12 June 2022, 13:53 PM

Prophet row: Security bolstered in tense Jharkhand's Ranchi

Tension prevailed in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Sunday, as shops and other establishments remained shut amid heavy deployment of security forces in the wake of violent protests over controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Internet services, however, were restored in the district after nearly 33 hours.

Around 2,500 police personnel are said to be on guard at sensitive areas in Ranchi, where two people were killed and more than two dozen people were critically injured, as protests and clashes rocked the city after the Friday prayers.

12 June 2022, 13:48 PM

Protest outside Jama Masjid over Nupur Sharma's comment on Prophet Muhammad: Two arrested for disrupting communal harmony

Two men have been arrested for allegedly disrupting communal harmony and for holding a protest without permission to demand the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her remarks against Prophet Muhammad in the Jama Masjid area in Delhi, police said on Sunday.

12 June 2022, 13:46 PM

Nupur Sharma Remark Live: West Bengal Police asks Suvendu Adhikari not to visit violence-hit Howrah; BJP says he will move court if stopped

As protests erupted in several parts of West Bengal's Howrah on Friday over controversial remarks by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal on Prophet Muhammad, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that he will visit parts of the violence-hit district on Sunday. The Nandigram MLA, however, was asked by West Bengal Police not to visit Howrah district where prohibitory orders have been clamped, following which, he said that he would move the court if he is stopped.

