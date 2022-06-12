Nupur Sharma Remark Live: As protests erupted in several parts of West Bengal's Howrah on Friday over controversial remarks by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal on Prophet Muhammad, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that he will visit parts of the violence-hit district on Sunday. The Nandigram MLA, however, was asked by West Bengal Police not to visit Howrah district where prohibitory orders have been clamped, following which, he said that he would move the court if he is stopped.

A letter, issued by the officer-in-charge of Kanthi Police Station at Adhikari's hometown in Purba Medinipur district, stated that concern over his security was the main reason for asking him not to visit parts of Howrah district.

"I will visit our party offices in Howrah district that were ransacked. Police has asked me not to visit areas where Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed. But I will not violate prohibitory orders as I will go there alone.

"If I am stopped by the police, I will move the court tomorrow (Monday). An LoP can't be stopped from visiting a trouble-torn area," Adhikari said before leaving his Kanthi residence for Howrah.

