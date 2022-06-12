12 June 2022, 13:55 PM
Bulldozers demolish UP violence accused's home after Yogi Adityanath's warning
After violent protests in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, the "illegally constructed" house of the main accused of inciting violence in the district was being demolished today. This occurred after Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) had earlier put a demolition notice at Javed Ahmed's residence.
Prophet row: Security bolstered in tense Jharkhand's Ranchi
Tension prevailed in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Sunday, as shops and other establishments remained shut amid heavy deployment of security forces in the wake of violent protests over controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Internet services, however, were restored in the district after nearly 33 hours.
Around 2,500 police personnel are said to be on guard at sensitive areas in Ranchi, where two people were killed and more than two dozen people were critically injured, as protests and clashes rocked the city after the Friday prayers.
Protest outside Jama Masjid over Nupur Sharma's comment on Prophet Muhammad: Two arrested for disrupting communal harmony
Two men have been arrested for allegedly disrupting communal harmony and for holding a protest without permission to demand the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her remarks against Prophet Muhammad in the Jama Masjid area in Delhi, police said on Sunday.
Nupur Sharma Remark Live: West Bengal Police asks Suvendu Adhikari not to visit violence-hit Howrah; BJP says he will move court if stopped
As protests erupted in several parts of West Bengal's Howrah on Friday over controversial remarks by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal on Prophet Muhammad, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that he will visit parts of the violence-hit district on Sunday. The Nandigram MLA, however, was asked by West Bengal Police not to visit Howrah district where prohibitory orders have been clamped, following which, he said that he would move the court if he is stopped.