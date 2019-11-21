Parliament winter session live: Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon after Opposition creates ruckus

21 November 2019, 11:59 AM
Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel reached Parliament with an urn carrying the soil of Jallianwala Bagh. He will handover the urn to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rajya Sabha passed the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill on November 19.
21 November 2019, 11:56 AM
Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP on Electoral Bonds: When electoral bonds were introduced, many of us had raised serious objections about how it could easily become a way for rich corporations and individuals to influence improperly political parties, particularly the ruling party.
21 November 2019, 11:53 AM
"Pragya Thakur, a terror accused & Godse fanatic has been nominated by the BJP govt. to be a member of the Parliamentary Panel on Defence. This move is an insult to our nation's defence forces, to our nation's esteemed parliamentarians & to every Indian. PM Modi has finally forgiven Pragya Thakur! It is an insult to the brave soldiers who protect the country from terrorists, to place the accused in the terror attack committee on the defence ministry committee," said Congress.
21 November 2019, 11:37 AM
Controversial Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur was made part of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Defence. The 21-member panel will be headed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The Parliamentary Consultative Committee also includes the likes of opposition leaders Farooq Abdullah, Trinamool Congress' Sougata Roy, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) A Raja and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar.
21 November 2019, 11:36 AM
BJP MP Sakaldeep Rajbhar has given Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "employment opportunities for workers of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand."
21 November 2019, 11:36 AM
Nationalist Congress Party MP Vandana Chavan has given Zero hour notice in Rajya sabha over the matter of fee hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
21 November 2019, 11:29 AM
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Opposition MPs raising slogans in the House during Question Hour: It is our duty to maintain the dignity of the House. Please do not come to the well of the house. I have always given all a chance for debate and discussion.
21 November 2019, 11:26 AM
Left Congress gave notice on the issue of electoral bonds and PSUs. Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refused to suspend zero house, saying that the business of the house is more important. “I allowed the discussion on Wednesday on the issues of public importance,” said Naidu. The Chairman was reacting to the notices of the Opposition leaders –BK Hariprasad, KK Ragesh and Elamaram Kareem.
21 November 2019, 11:25 AM
Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 12 pm as Opposition members protested over various issues.
21 November 2019, 11:24 AM
TMC has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "implementation of NRC all over the country"
21 November 2019, 11:23 AM
Congress has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'lack of transparency in the entire scheme of electoral bonds'. According to sources, Congress MP Manish Tewari will raise the issue of electoral bonds in Lok Sabha.
21 November 2019, 11:23 AM
AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given Zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the issue of "tribal people displaced from their land".
21 November 2019, 11:23 AM
TDP MP K Ravindra Kumar has given Zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over "delay in construction of new capital city of Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh."
21 November 2019, 11:22 AM
CPI has given Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over "selling of entire stake in 5 PSUs including BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited)"
21 November 2019, 11:22 AM
MDMK MP Vaiko has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'flight announcements at airports to be made in regional language'
21 November 2019, 11:22 AM
DMK has given Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "denial of 27% reservation in medical admission under all India quota to OBCs"
21 November 2019, 11:22 AM
