Parliament winter session live: Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon after Opposition creates ruckus

The fourth day of the Winter Session of Parliament will witness the Congress raise the matter of electoral bonds in Parliament as it has already given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'lack of transparency in the entire scheme of electoral bonds'. According to sources, Congress MP Manish Tewari will raise the issue of electoral bonds in Lok Sabha.

This comes a day after it targeted the government alleging that it is nothing less than "money laundering". The Congress has also alleged that the electoral bond scheme of the Narendra Modi government is a modus operandi to receive thousands of crores from big business houses through multiple donations.

The issue of the hazardous air pollution in Delhi will also be discussed in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha around 2 pm and Union Environment Minister Prakash Javdekar will give a reply at 4 pm.

