PM Narendra Modi meets his mother in Gandhinagar, seeks her blessings

The mood in the BJP and NDA camp remains absolutely upbeat even as Congress has gone into a huddle to assess the political road ahead.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, May 26, 2019 - 23:27
Comments |
Image Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: After a triumphant result in Lok Sabha election 2019, PM-elect Narendra Modi will make his way to Gujarat to seek his mother's blessings. The mood in the BJP and NDA camp remains upbeat with plans being drawn for the oath ceremony which could take place next week. The same can hardly be said about Congress, a party that suffered a crushing blow in the election. Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Saturday was all about assessing the reason for defeat with Rahul Gandhi reportedly offering to resign.

THANKS FOR JOINING US ON ZEE NEWS FOR All THE POST-LOK SABHA ELECTION UPDATES. DO COME AGAIN AT 6 AM ON MONDAY.

Here are the live and latest updates from May 26, 2019:-

26 May 2019, 23:17 PM

UPA chairperson and Congress MP from Rae Bareli Sonia Gandhi writes to people of her constituency thanking workers of her party, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Swabhiman Dal for their contribution in her victory

26 May 2019, 23:15 PM

Whatever may be the reasons for this humiliating defeat in Assam, my conscience doesn't allow me to continue as president of Assam PCC, says Bora's resignation letter

 

26 May 2019, 23:13 PM

Assam Congress Committee chief Ripun Bora submits resignation to Congress president Rahul Gandhi over party's debacle in 2019 polls

26 May 2019, 22:05 PM

BJP worker Srimanta Pal allegedly thrashed by TMC members in Hooghly's Tarkeshwar for saying 'Jai Sri Ram', rushed to hospital 

26 May 2019, 22:02 PM

Andhra Pradesh CM-designate Jagan Reddy meets BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav in Delhi

26 May 2019, 22:00 PM

First Parliament session of 17th Lok Sabha to commence from June 6 to June 15.

26 May 2019, 21:08 PM

PM Narendra Modi meets his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar and seeks her blessings

 

26 May 2019, 21:03 PM

PM Narendra Modi has come to meet his mother Heeraben to seek her blessings after winning historic mandate in 2019 elections

 

26 May 2019, 20:59 PM

PM Narendra Modi arrives at his mother Heeraben's residence in Gandhinagar

26 May 2019, 20:07 PM

PM Modi waves at BJP supporters outside the party office in Ahmedabad. BJP president Amit Shah, state leaders also present

 

26 May 2019, 20:05 PM

People turn on flashlights of their mobile phones after PM Modi concludes his speech in Ahmedabad - WATCH

 

26 May 2019, 20:02 PM

The coming five years have to be years of 'Jan Bhagidari' and 'Jan Chetna', says PM Modi 

26 May 2019, 20:00 PM

We have to further enhance India’s position at the world stage in next 5 years, says PM

26 May 2019, 19:59 PM

We have to utilise these 5 years to solve issues of the common citizens, says PM

26 May 2019, 19:58 PM

I saw a video on social media in which a woman from Bengal kept saying 'Modi, Modi'.When asked why? She said "I had visited Gujarat & found development there, I want the same in Bengal" but when that woman was asked for whom she voted, she didn't say anything, says PM

26 May 2019, 19:54 PM

People not just in India but across the world were supporting us during the elections even if they were not voting for us, says PM

26 May 2019, 19:52 PM

In this election, many pundits failed. Many people made fun of me. During the whole election it was noticed that people were voting to make NDA govt strong, says PM 

26 May 2019, 19:50 PM

After the 6th phase of polling, I had said that it’s 300 plus for us. When I said it, people mocked me. But, the results are for everyone to see, says PM

26 May 2019, 19:49 PM

In 2014, people of Gujarat sent me to the Centre, since then I am taking forward what I have learnt from you and giving back what all I can to my country, says PM  

26 May 2019, 19:46 PM

The country came to know more about Gujarat in 2014, then the Gujarat model of development came to be known across the country, says PM

26 May 2019, 19:43 PM

Since yesterday, I was in a dilemma whether to attend the programme or not. On one side, it was 'kartavya' and on the other side, it was 'karuna. The families, which lost their children, lost their future. I pray that God gives power to the families of those children, says PM

26 May 2019, 19:39 PM

I am coming back to the land that has nurtured me. I am back to a place with which I have a very old bond, says PM Modi

26 May 2019, 19:36 PM

I am here for a darshan of the people of Gujarat. The blessings of the state’s citizens have always been very special for me, says PM

26 May 2019, 19:35 PM

The fire tragedy in Surat has saddened us all. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families. May Almighty give them strength in this hour of grief. The State Government is further strengthening disaster management infrastructure across Gujarat, says PM Modi

26 May 2019, 19:34 PM

The Surat tragedy was heart-breaking. We cannot express our condolences in words. The govt is determined to ensure that such incidents are not repeated, says PM Modi

26 May 2019, 19:26 PM

PM Modi addresses a public rally in Ahmedabad, thanks Gujarat voters.

26 May 2019, 19:15 PM

After winning 26 seats (in Gujarat), Narendra bhai has come here, please shout so loud that your voice reaches West Bengal, says Amit Shah

26 May 2019, 19:13 PM

BJP chief Amit Shah addresses a public rally in Ahmedabad, hails PM Narendra Modi's leadership

 

26 May 2019, 19:02 PM

Here are some visuals of PM Narendra Modi's roadshow in Ahmedabad 

26 May 2019, 18:59 PM

PM Narendra Modi's roadshow in Ahmedabad begins

26 May 2019, 18:54 PM

PM Modi to address a rally in Ahmedabad shortly. He is flanked by BJP chief Amit Shah and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

26 May 2019, 18:46 PM

On landing in Ahmedabad, paid tributes to the great Sardar Patel. An icon of modern India, his contribution towards nation building is monumental, tweets PM Modi

 

26 May 2019, 18:39 PM

PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue near the Ahmedabad Airport. BJP president Amit Shah and Gujarat CM VIjay Rupani also present.

 

26 May 2019, 18:38 PM

The PM will also be felicitated by the party's Gujarat unit for leading the party to a massive victory in 2019 polls

26 May 2019, 18:24 PM

PM Narendra Modi's victory celebration in Gujarat expected to be a low-key affair in view of Surat fire incident, say sources

26 May 2019, 18:22 PM

BJP chief Amit Shah, state party leaders to welcome PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat

26 May 2019, 18:12 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Ahmedabad Airport in Gujarat, to meet mother later today. 

26 May 2019, 17:37 PM

President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7 PM on May 30 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

26 May 2019, 17:36 PM

PM Narendra Modi, NDA ministers to take oath at 7 PM on May 30 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

26 May 2019, 16:46 PM

Reiterating his vision for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia, PM Imran Khan said he looked forward to working with PM Modi to advance these objectives, says Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

26 May 2019, 16:44 PM

PM Imran Khan expressed his desire for both countries to work together for the betterment of their people, says Foreign Office

26 May 2019, 16:42 PM

Pakistan's Imran Khan speaks to PM Narendra Modi over telephone, congratulates him for huge electoral victory 

26 May 2019, 16:28 PM

BJP MP from Amethi, Smriti Irani lends a shoulder to mortal remains of close aide Surendra Singh, ex-village head of Barauli, who was shot dead last night, WATCH

 

26 May 2019, 16:27 PM

Election Commission says 'Model Code of Conduct has ceased to be in operation with immediate effect after the declaration of results of 2019 Lok Sabha election and Legislative assemblies in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim

26 May 2019, 15:36 PM

Today was the first meeting with PM. God willing, I'll probably meet him maybe 30, 40, 50 times over these 5 years. I'll make it a point to remind him every time, of Special Category Status...As long as we keep reminding, things will change: Jagan Reddy

26 May 2019, 15:34 PM

One thing I can tell you I have nothing against Chandrababu Naidu. My duty is that of a custodian. Today I'm going to promise you our govt will be revolutionary. Within 6 months to 1 year, I'll make sure this govt stands as exemplary to the country, says Jagan Reddy

26 May 2019, 15:33 PM

The situation would have been different had they (BJP) won just 250 seats (in Lok Sabha election). We would have then supported BJP only after they signed the Special Category Status document: YSRCP chief Jagan Reddy on Andhra Special Status issue

26 May 2019, 15:32 PM

If Muslims seriously live in fear can the PM tell us, out of the 300 odd MPs, how many Muslim MPs he has in own party who got elected from Lok Sabha? This is the hypocrisy and contradiction which the PM and his party is practicing from last 5 years: AIMIM chief

26 May 2019, 15:31 PM

If PM agrees minorities live in fear he should know people who killed Akhlaq were sitting in the front bench of electoral public meeting...If PM feels Muslims live in fear, will he stop gangs, who in name of cow are killing, beating Muslims, taking our videos and demeaning us? asks AIMIM chief A Owaisi.

 

26 May 2019, 15:29 PM

Odisha CM and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik met Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Sunday and conveyed to him that he has been elected as the leader of BJD legislative party. The Governor has extended the invitation to Naveen Patnaik to form the government in the state.

 

