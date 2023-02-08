PM Modi in Parliament Today LIVE Updates: PM to Reply on Motion of Thanks to President's Address in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: The Budget Session of Parliament, which has been stormy so far over the serious allegations made by the US short-seller Hindenburg research against the Adani Group, will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President Droupadi Murmu's address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. His address comes a day after senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke on the Motion of Thanks to President Murmu, during which he made a scathing attack on PM Modi and even questioned the Centre's role in the dramatic rise of industrialist Gautam Adani's wealth.

The Congress-led Opposition has been demanding an inquiry into the allegations levelled by the Hindenburg Research firm against the Adani Group. The opposition parties have alleged that the sharp decline in stocks of the Adani Group is a 'mega scam' that involves common people's money as public sector LIC and SBI have invested in them and have questioned the government on steps taken by it.