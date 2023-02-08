PM Modi in Parliament Today LIVE Updates: PM to Reply on Motion of Thanks to President's Address in Lok Sabha
PM Modi Speech in Parliament Today LIVE Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday made a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre over the Hindenburg report against the Gautam Adani-led Adani Group. During his speech, the Congress Wayanad MP alleged that the meteoric rise in Gautam Adani's fortunes happened after the BJP came to power in 2014 as he rose in the global rich list from the 609th to the second spot eventually.
NEW DELHI: The Budget Session of Parliament, which has been stormy so far over the serious allegations made by the US short-seller Hindenburg research against the Adani Group, will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President Droupadi Murmu's address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. His address comes a day after senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke on the Motion of Thanks to President Murmu, during which he made a scathing attack on PM Modi and even questioned the Centre's role in the dramatic rise of industrialist Gautam Adani's wealth.
The Congress-led Opposition has been demanding an inquiry into the allegations levelled by the Hindenburg Research firm against the Adani Group. The opposition parties have alleged that the sharp decline in stocks of the Adani Group is a 'mega scam' that involves common people's money as public sector LIC and SBI have invested in them and have questioned the government on steps taken by it.
Parliament Budget Session Live: RS Prasad Invokes Vadra-Adani Link
BJP MP Ravi Shankar in Lok Sabha slammed the Congress and invoked the Robert Vadra-Gautam Adani link. He mocked the Opposition and asked why is it worried about the growing economy of India. the BJP leader also shared details about the Adani projects in the Congress-ruled states.
Parliament Budget Session Live: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Detained During Protest Outside Parliament
Former J&K chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti was detained by police from taking out a march to Parliament to protest against the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Jammu and Kashmir.
#WATCH | PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti detained by police during a protest in Delhi against J&K administration's anti-encroachment drive in the UT pic.twitter.com/3zovCMzxaT
— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023
Parliament Budget Session Live: Kharge Attacks BJP Govt Over Unemployment, Inflation
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge today attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising unemployment, inflation and the increasing rich-poor gap in the country. “PM Modi promised the country’s population of 2 crores jobs every year. (He said) youth, if I come, every year there will be 2 crore jobs. In these 9 years, where are the 18 crore jobs? Leave that, you’re not even filling 50 lakh vacancies. 30 lakh government jobs are not being filled,” Kharge said
Parliament Budget Session Live: Called Apple an Apple, Says Mahua Moitra
TMC MP Mahua Moitra today reacted to the furore over her use of ‘offensive’ language in Parliament on Tuesday. The TMC MP said that she would put forth her side of the story if she is taken to the privileges committee. “I’m surprised BJP is teaching us parliamentary etiquette. That representative from Delhi heckled me…I’ll call an apple an apple, not an orange…if they’ll take me to the privileges committee, I’ll put my side of the story,” she said.
#WATCH | I'm surprised BJP is teaching us parliamentary etiquette. That representative from Delhi heckled me...I'll call an apple an apple, not an orange...if they'll take me to the privileges committee, I'll put my side of the story...: TMC MP Mahua Moitra on her language in LS pic.twitter.com/R8CMa5akGJ
— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023
Parliament Budget Session Live: BJP MP Hena Malini Slams Mahua Mitra's 'Offensive' Language
BJP MP Hema Malini today slammed TMC MP Mahua Moitra's use of an 'offensive' word in Lok Sabha that sparked a storm. The BJP leader said that the opposition should "control their tongue".
Parliament Budget Session Live: 'Rahul's Allegations Baseless: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for alleging in Parliament that the Centre had a role to play in the latest Adani storm. Joshi also demanded that his statement should be expunged and a notice should be served to him.
Parliament Budget Session Live: PM Modi to Reply On Motion of Thanks At 3 PM
Parliamentary debates on the Motion of Thanks by the President were held on Tuesday, following days of disruption in Parliament over the Hindenburg Report against the Gautam Adani Group. The Congress-led Opposition has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into the matter, which has resulted in stalled proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. PM Modi is due to reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address around 3 PM in the Lok Sabha.
