PM Narendra Modi visits Varanasi, says chemistry beat arithmetic this time

27 May 2019, 14:32 PM First session of 17th Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15. President Ram Nath Kovind may address joint session of Parliament on June 6.





27 May 2019, 13:41 PM PM Modi: Political pundits say BJP is a Hindi heartland party.We have the most number of seats in Karnataka still we are Hindi heartland party? We are running Govt for years in Goa, the whole northeast, Assam, Ladakh everywhere we are governing or winning, still Hindi heartland? PM Modi: Political pundits say BJP is a Hindi heartland party.We have the most number of seats in Karnataka still we are Hindi heartland party? We are running Govt for years in Goa, the whole northeast, Assam, Ladakh everywhere we are governing or winning, still Hindi heartland? pic.twitter.com/2lBRny0loB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 27, 2019

27 May 2019, 13:39 PM Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar offers to resign from his post after he lost elections from Gurdaspur. (File pic)

27 May 2019, 13:15 PM PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi: The supporters in Kashi didn't weigh the elections on the scales of win-loss. They considered this a festival of 'Lok shiksha', 'Lok sampark', 'Lok sangrah', 'Lok samarpan'. PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi: The supporters in Kashi didn't weigh the elections on the scales of win-loss. They considered this a festival of 'Lok shiksha', 'Lok sampark', 'Lok sangrah', 'Lok samarpan'. pic.twitter.com/Q5fZ9PKDMj — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 27, 2019

27 May 2019, 13:04 PM Work and workers create wonders, says PM Modi to BJP workers in Varanasi.

27 May 2019, 13:00 PM PM: After the campaign, I used to think of coming here but I used to recall your orders. Maine socha ye nahi to koi aur baba. Rarely is a candidate so relaxed, as I was, during elections & the results. Your hardwork was the reason for it. I was relaxed so I went to Kedarnath: PM Modi PM: After the campaign, I used to think of coming here but I used to recall your orders. Maine socha ye nahi to koi aur baba. Rarely is a candidate so relaxed, as I was, during elections & the results. Your hardwork was the reason for it. I was relaxed so I went to Kedarnath. https://t.co/LiHDISU8Sj — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 27, 2019

27 May 2019, 12:54 PM I had spoken to workers of Varanasi. All of you had ordered me that I can't set foot in Varanasi for a month. The nation might elected me as the PM but four you, I am a worker. For me, your order was the priority: PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi

27 May 2019, 12:36 PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins addressing party workers in Varanasi.

27 May 2019, 12:33 PM There must rarely be a campaign where candidate didn't come to his constituency after filing nomination until voting, trusting his voters. People saw Varanasi's BJP workers asked him( PM) not to come.Modi ji trusted you, people of Varanasi & that trust was rightly placed: Amit Shah Amit Shah: There must rarely be a campaign where candidate didn't come to his constituency after filing nomination until voting, trusting his voters. People saw Varanasi's BJP workers asked him(PM)not to come.Modi ji trusted you, people of Varanasi & that trust was rightly placed pic.twitter.com/WVeVTA8rCC — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 27, 2019

27 May 2019, 12:26 PM BJP president Amit Shah is addressing the BJP workers in Varanasi. Shah said that when PM Modi visited the workers on the day of his nomination, it became clear that he was going to win.

27 May 2019, 12:15 PM Kashi has blessed PM Narendra Modi and BJP. He has worked relentlessly for the welfare of people here: Yogi Adityanath to BJP workers in Varanasi.

27 May 2019, 11:20 AM PM Modi, BJP president Amit Shah leave from Kashi Vishwanath temple after offering prayers

27 May 2019, 11:02 AM After paying his obsesiance at the temple, the prime minister will address the people of his constituency who voted him back to power this time with a massive margin.

27 May 2019, 10:58 AM PM Modi, BJP president Amit Shah offer prayer at Kashi Vishwanath temple. काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर में पूजा करते प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi #NaMoThanksKashi pic.twitter.com/6Wwp1Wc8KN — BJP (@BJP4India) May 27, 2019

Prime Minister Modi offers prayer at Kashi Vishwanath temple with BJP president Amit Shah.

27 May 2019, 10:50 AM Crowd breaks into chants of 'Modi Modi' as the convoy of PM Modi arrives at Kashi Vishwanath temple. #WATCH Varanasi: Crowd breaks into chants of 'Modi Modi' as the convoy of PM Modi moves through streets of Varanasi to Kashi Vishwanath temple. pic.twitter.com/YW0t5dkQPP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 27, 2019

27 May 2019, 10:49 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Kashi Vishwanath temple with BJP president Amit Shah.

27 May 2019, 10:38 AM "This is our fortune that Prime Minister will perform puja with all rituals like he did in 2014 Lok Sabhae devotes himself to god, you can see tears of devotion in his eye," Kashi Vishwanath temple priest Acharya Ashok Dwivedi told news agency ANI.

27 May 2019, 10:36 AM Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple is managed by the UP government. It holds a special place in Hindu religion and is even mentioned in the Puranas.



27 May 2019, 10:35 AM An LED screen has been installed at the entrance of Kashi Vishwanath Temple which will live-stream visuals from inside when he offers prayers. The chief priest will perform a ritual with PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at people on his way to Kashi Vishwanath temple.

27 May 2019, 10:32 AM PM Narendra Modi leaves for Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

27 May 2019, 10:05 AM This is Modi's first visit to his constituency after he won the election by a huge margin of 4.79 lakh votes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Varanasi. He will offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple today and hold a meeting with party workers later today.

27 May 2019, 09:58 AM PM Narendra Modi arrives in Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcome him at the airport.

Artists perform in Varanasi ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to the city today.

Visuals of security from Varanasi ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit today. An LED screen has been installed at the entrance of Kashi Vishwanath Temple which will live stream visuals from inside when PM Modi will offer prayers.

27 May 2019, 07:56 AM Varanasi all decked up as preparations are underway as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits his parliamentary constituency today. Varanasi all decked up as preparations are underway as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits his parliamentary constituency today. pic.twitter.com/7ommYJHrfD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) 27 May 2019

27 May 2019, 07:48 AM Prime Minister is scheduled to reach Varanasi at 10 am.