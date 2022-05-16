Live updates: PM Modi departs for UP's Kushinagar ahead of Nepal visit

16 May 2022, 08:27 AM
Prime Modi departs for Kushinagar ahead of Nepal visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday departed from Delhi for UP's Kushinagar, ahead of his visit to Nepal's Lumbini, at the invitation of Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.
Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for Kushinagar, UP ahead of his visit to Nepal's Lumbini, at the invitation of Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba on the occasion of #BuddhaPurnima pic.twitter.com/Vf3YXnaucR
— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2022
16 May 2022, 08:07 AM
California Church shooting
Two people died and several others were injured in a shootout near a north Harris County flea market Sunday afternoon, police said.
According to officials, thousands of people were at a flea market when two groups of people began shooting at each other.In a separate shooting incident in California, one person was killed, and five others were injured on Sunday at a church in the western US state.
16 May 2022, 07:48 AM
Ashok Gehlot levels BIG allegation on RSS-BJP
All accused in the recent riots in different states are from RSS-BJP, not Italy. The party that benefits from riots is instigating them. Hindutva is their agenda. Is Congress benefitting from riots, it is just an attempt to defame us, Rajasthan CM and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot told ANI.
Watch the video here!
#WATCH All accused (in recent riots in different states) are from RSS-BJP, not Italy. The party that benefits from riots is instigating them. Hindutva is their agenda. Is Congress benefitting from riots?... just defaming us...: Rajasthan CM & Congress leader Ashok Gehlot (15.05) pic.twitter.com/jpY0EURE8q
— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 16, 2022
16 May 2022, 07:42 AM
PM Modi's Nepal visit schedule
- PM Modi will first lay the foundation stone for the construction of a unique centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage within the Lumbini Monastic Zone.
- At Lumbini, the Prime Minister will visit the sacred Mayadevi temple to offer prayers.
- He will then deliver an address at a Buddha Jayanti event organized by the Lumbini Development Trust.
- PM Modi will also light a butter lamp in front of the Ashokan Pillar, and water the Bodhi tree, gifted by PM Modi during his 2014 visit.
- PM Modi and Nepal PM Deuba will also hold a bilateral meeting
- Nepal PM Deuba will host a lunch in honour of PM Modi and his delegation.
- Prime Minister Modi will also attend the 2566th Buddha Jayanti Celebration
16 May 2022, 07:36 AM
New Cabinet ministers of Manik Saha-led Tripura govt to take oath today
A day after Manik Saha took oath as Tripura Chief Minister, 11 MLAs are scheduled to take oath as Cabinet Ministers at 12 pm in Agartala on Monday, ANI reported.
Governor SN Arya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the cabinet ministers at a programme in Raj Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha, former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb and other dignitaries.
16 May 2022, 07:16 AM
PM Modi to visit Lucknow today
After concluding his Nepal visit, the Prime Minister will visit Lucknow and will hold an interaction with the Cabinet Ministers of Uttar Pradesh at chief minister Yogi Adityanath`s official residence.
Uttar Pradesh | Lights decorate the capital city, Lucknow, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on May 16 evening.
The PM is scheduled to touch Kushinagar & visit Lumbini in Nepal, on 16th May, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima at the invitation of PM Sher Bahadur Deuba pic.twitter.com/uC83Q4INSz
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 15, 2022
16 May 2022, 07:15 AM
Singapore President launches new Indian organisation
The Federation of Singapore Indian Organizations was officially launched at a gala dinner graced by Singapore President, Madam Halimah Yacob, reported ANI.
First announced in October 2021, FSIO, an amalgamation of 26 bodies, was set up to bind the Indian community and to be its collective voice on all issues that are of importance to the Indian diaspora in Singapore