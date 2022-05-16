हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Live updates: PM Modi departs for UP's Kushinagar ahead of Nepal visit

Live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a unique centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage within the Lumbini Monastic Zone in Nepal

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 16, 2022 - 08:32
Comments |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will reach Nepal to lay the foundation stone for the construction of a unique centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage within the Lumbini Monastic Zone. PM’s visit to Nepal comes on the occasion of Vaishakha Buddha Purnima, informed the Ministry of Culture.

At Lumbini, the Prime Minister will visit the sacred Mayadevi temple to offer prayers. Prime Minister will also deliver an address at a Buddha Jayanti event organized by the Lumbini Development Trust under the aegis of the Government of Nepal, said the ministry in its press release.

The Buddhist Centre will be the first "Net Zero Emission" building in Nepal.

The Prime Minister`s visit and the building of an Indian Centre within the Lumbini Monastic complex are believed to further strengthen the bonds through a shared Buddhist heritage and legacy.

On the other hand, the controversial Gyanvapi Masjid videos survey programme, which was resumed after Supreme Court’s direction, will enter its third day on Monday. The survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid is likely to be completed today, Sudhir Tripathi, an advocate representing the Hindu side said.

Meanwhile, for the first time, North Korea is reporting a Covid-19 outbreak with over 3.4 lakh new cases logged in less than 24 hours. India on the other is witnessing a slight surge in the virus cases.

Stay tuned for live updates:

16 May 2022, 08:27 AM

Prime Modi departs for Kushinagar ahead of Nepal visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday departed from Delhi for UP's Kushinagar, ahead of his visit to Nepal's Lumbini, at the invitation of Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

16 May 2022, 08:07 AM

California Church shooting

Two people died and several others were injured in a shootout near a north Harris County flea market Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to officials, thousands of people were at a flea market when two groups of people began shooting at each other.In a separate shooting incident in California, one person was killed, and five others were injured on Sunday at a church in the western US state.

16 May 2022, 07:48 AM

Ashok Gehlot levels BIG allegation on RSS-BJP

All accused in the recent riots in different states are from RSS-BJP, not Italy. The party that benefits from riots is instigating them. Hindutva is their agenda. Is Congress benefitting from riots, it is just an attempt to defame us, Rajasthan CM and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot told ANI.

Watch the video here!

16 May 2022, 07:42 AM

PM Modi's Nepal visit schedule

  • PM Modi will first lay the foundation stone for the construction of a unique centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage within the Lumbini Monastic Zone. 
  • At Lumbini, the Prime Minister will visit the sacred Mayadevi temple to offer prayers.
  • He will then deliver an address at a Buddha Jayanti event organized by the Lumbini Development Trust. 
  • PM Modi will also light a butter lamp in front of the Ashokan Pillar, and water the Bodhi tree, gifted by PM Modi during his 2014 visit.
  • PM Modi and Nepal PM Deuba will also hold a bilateral meeting
  • Nepal PM Deuba will host a lunch in honour of PM Modi and his delegation.
  • Prime Minister Modi will also attend the 2566th Buddha Jayanti Celebration

 

16 May 2022, 07:36 AM

New Cabinet ministers of Manik Saha-led Tripura govt to take oath today

A day after Manik Saha took oath as Tripura Chief Minister, 11 MLAs are scheduled to take oath as Cabinet Ministers at 12 pm in Agartala on Monday, ANI reported.

Governor SN Arya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the cabinet ministers at a programme in Raj Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha, former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb and other dignitaries.

16 May 2022, 07:16 AM

PM Modi to visit Lucknow today

After concluding his Nepal visit, the Prime Minister will visit Lucknow and will hold an interaction with the Cabinet Ministers of Uttar Pradesh at chief minister Yogi Adityanath`s official residence.

16 May 2022, 07:15 AM

Singapore President launches new Indian organisation

The Federation of Singapore Indian Organizations was officially launched at a gala dinner graced by Singapore President, Madam Halimah Yacob, reported ANI.

First announced in October 2021, FSIO, an amalgamation of 26 bodies, was set up to bind the Indian community and to be its collective voice on all issues that are of importance to the Indian diaspora in Singapore

Must Watch

PT37M34S

Taal Thok Ke (special edition): What is the truth behind Taj Mahal?