Live updates: PM Modi departs for UP's Kushinagar ahead of Nepal visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will reach Nepal to lay the foundation stone for the construction of a unique centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage within the Lumbini Monastic Zone. PM’s visit to Nepal comes on the occasion of Vaishakha Buddha Purnima, informed the Ministry of Culture.

At Lumbini, the Prime Minister will visit the sacred Mayadevi temple to offer prayers. Prime Minister will also deliver an address at a Buddha Jayanti event organized by the Lumbini Development Trust under the aegis of the Government of Nepal, said the ministry in its press release.

The Buddhist Centre will be the first "Net Zero Emission" building in Nepal.

The Prime Minister`s visit and the building of an Indian Centre within the Lumbini Monastic complex are believed to further strengthen the bonds through a shared Buddhist heritage and legacy.

On the other hand, the controversial Gyanvapi Masjid videos survey programme, which was resumed after Supreme Court’s direction, will enter its third day on Monday. The survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid is likely to be completed today, Sudhir Tripathi, an advocate representing the Hindu side said.

Meanwhile, for the first time, North Korea is reporting a Covid-19 outbreak with over 3.4 lakh new cases logged in less than 24 hours. India on the other is witnessing a slight surge in the virus cases.