New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a short one-day visit to the neighbouring country Nepal to take part in the Buddha Purnima celebrations on Monday. The Indian prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture & Heritage, being built at the initiative of the International Buddhist Confederation, New Delhi.

It will be Prime Minister Modi’s fifth visit to Nepal since his first election in 2014. India's ties with Nepal are "unparalleled", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, a day ahead of his visit to Lumbini. In a statement, PM Modi said he was looking forward to meeting Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur Deuba after their "productive" discussions during the latter's visit to India last month.

As Modi is set to visit Nepal, here’s what is on his schedule for the one-day trip.