New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a short one-day visit to the neighbouring country Nepal to take part in the Buddha Purnima celebrations on Monday. The Indian prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture & Heritage, being built at the initiative of the International Buddhist Confederation, New Delhi.
It will be Prime Minister Modi’s fifth visit to Nepal since his first election in 2014. India's ties with Nepal are "unparalleled", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, a day ahead of his visit to Lumbini. In a statement, PM Modi said he was looking forward to meeting Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur Deuba after their "productive" discussions during the latter's visit to India last month.
As Modi is set to visit Nepal, here’s what is on his schedule for the one-day trip.
- PM Modi will first visit the birthplace of Lord Gautam Buddha in Lumbini and address Nepal on the occassion of Buddha Purnima at an event organized by the Lumbini Development Trust.
- The Indian prime minister will then visit the sacred Mayadevi temple to offer his prayers.
- PM Modi will then lay the foundation stone for the construction of a unique centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage within the Lumbini Monastic Zone.
- PM Modi will also light a butter lamp in front of the Ashokan Pillar, and water the Bodhi tree, gifted by PM Modi during his 2014 visit.
- PM Modi and Nepal PM Deuba will also hold a bilateral meeting
- Nepal PM Deuba will host a lunch in honour of PM Modi and his delegation.
- Prime Minister Modi will also attend the 2566th Buddha Jayanti Celebration