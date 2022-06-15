SSLC Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Kerala 10th results to be declared today, Check time and website link here
SSLC Result 2022 LIVE Update: Kerala 10th Result to be declared today, Check time and website link here. Kerala held SSLC Exams 2022 for Class 10 in offline mode from March 31 to April 29, 2022, adhering to all Covid-19 precautions.
Trending Photos
SSLC Result 2022 (Kerala 10th Result) LIVE Update: Finally, the wait is over for Class 10 students of Kerala. The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2022 results today (June 15, 2022). Students will be able to check their results on the Board's official websites - kerala.nic.in or kerala.gov.in. The results are expected around 3 PM on June 15. Earlier, at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty had confirmed that the class 10 results would be released on June 15. According to the official data of Kerala Board, a total of 4.26 lakh candidates appeared for the Kerala SSLC Examination. Kerala held SSLC Exams 2022 for Class 10 in offline mode from March 31 to April 29, 2022, adhering to all Covid-19 precautions.
Stay with Zee News for the latest updates on Kerala SSLC Result 2022.
Also Read: Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022: Class 10 results won't be declared today? Check here
Check SSLC Result 2022 Kerala / Kerala Class 10th Result 2022 / Kerala Board Result 2022 / Kerala 10 Result at official websites - kerala.nic.in or kerala.gov.in.
Kerala SSLC Exam result 2022: Check results on mobile app
Once results are out for Class 10, students can check results on Saphlam app. Students can download the app from Google Play store or the Apple store. One can check detailed marksheet on the app, once results are out.
Nearly 4,26,469 candidates had appeared for the examination across 2961 centres. Students are awaiting their results which will likely be declared at 3 pm.
Kerala SSLC Result 2022: How to check your result
Step 1: Visit official website: keralaresults.nic.in or keralapareekshabhavan.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Kerala SSLC Result 2022’
Step 3: Enter login details such as roll number and submit
Step 4: The Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 marksheet and take a printout for future reference
Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Websites to download your marksheet
Once released, students can download their results on the following websites:
keralaresults.nic.in
keralapareekshabhavan.in
More Stories