SSLC Result 2022 (Kerala 10th Result) LIVE Update: Finally, the wait is over for Class 10 students of Kerala. The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2022 results today (June 15, 2022). Students will be able to check their results on the Board's official websites - kerala.nic.in or kerala.gov.in. The results are expected around 3 PM on June 15. Earlier, at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty had confirmed that the class 10 results would be released on June 15. According to the official data of Kerala Board, a total of 4.26 lakh candidates appeared for the Kerala SSLC Examination. Kerala held SSLC Exams 2022 for Class 10 in offline mode from March 31 to April 29, 2022, adhering to all Covid-19 precautions.

