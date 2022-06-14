Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE, is all set to declare Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 - that is class 10 board exam results - soon. While earlier it was speculated that the results will be declared on June 15, certain news reports are now claiming that results will not be announced tomorrow (Wednesday, June 15), but rather anytime soon. Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad is likely to confirm the date and time for SSC results on social media, as it was seen during HSC results.

While we are still awaiting an official word, India Today reported that a senior official Hemant Kumar has confirmed to them that the board will not declare Maharashtra SSC results on June 15. As mentioned earlier, we are yet to receive any official confirmation.

Websites to check Maharashtra SSC result 2022:

mahahsscboard.in

msbshse.co.in

mh-ssc.ac.in

mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022: Here is how you can check your result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSC or HSC result links

Step 3: Enter required credentials and submit

Maharashtra State Board result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Earlier, Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022 was declared - a total of 14,85,191 students appeared out of which 8,17,188 were boys and 6,68,003 were girls. Girls outshone boys in the Maharashtra HSC results 12 exams conducted by the Maharashtra Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The pass percentage of girls was 95.35 per cent, while that of boys was 93.29 per cent, according to the results announced by the Board's chairperson, Sharad Gosavi.