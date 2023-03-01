topStoriesenglish2578499
NewsIndia
TAMIL NADU

Vote Counting LIVE | Tamil Nadu Bypoll Election Results 2023: AIADMK (KS Thenarasu) vs DMK (EVKS Elangovan) In Erode East As BJP, Congress, MNM Play Supporting Role

Live Erode East Bypoll Results: The election to the assembly seat was necessitated following the passing away of the Congress legislator E. Thirumahan Everaa who passed away on January 4 due to a sudden illness.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Reported By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 06:24 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Vote Counting LIVE | Tamil Nadu Bypoll Election Results 2023: AIADMK (KS Thenarasu) vs DMK (EVKS Elangovan) In Erode East As BJP, Congress, MNM Play Supporting Role

Live Tamil Nadu Erode East Bypoll Results 2023: The counting of votes for Erode East by-election will be held on March 2. As many as 450 security personnel and 48 surveillance cameras are guarding the strong room that stores the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The voting for the Erode East by-election was held on February 27. The votes will be counted in 15 rounds. Election commission said that a total of 100 officials will be involved in the counting of votes. The counting of postal votes will commence from 8 a.m. The Chief Electoral officer for the bypoll is the District Collector of Erode M. Krishnanunni, while the Election Observer (General) is Rajkumar Yadav. The election to the Erode East Assembly was necessitated following the passing away of the Congress legislator E. Thirumahan Everaa who passed away on January 4 due to a sudden illness.

The DMK front has fielded E.V.K.S. Elangovan -a senior Congress leader, former Union minister and father of the deceased legislator. The seat was won by Thirumahan Everaa by defeating the Tamil Manila Congress (TMC) candidate, M. Yuvaraj by a margin of 8904 votes. The AIADMK has fielded former legislator K.S. Thenarasu but it has to be seen as to how the infighting over party control between Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) and O. Panneerselvam (OPS) will affect the polls. The DMK front has an advantage as its candidate had won the seat by a margin of 8,904 votes and it has a sympathy factor in its support due to the sudden demise of E. Thirumahan Everaa and the candidate contesting being the father of the dead legislator. Besides, the support offered by Kamal Haasan's political outfit, Makkal Needhi Maiam(MNM) is a major advantage for the DMK front.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985