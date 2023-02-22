topStoriesenglish2576035
UDDHAV THACKERAY

LIVE Updates | Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena News: 3-Judge Bench to Hear Plea Against EC's Decision

Uddhav Thackeray Plea in Supreme Court against Election Commission of India: Uddhav Thackeray faction's advocate Kapil Sibal argued in court that if Eknath Shinde's government is given legitimacy, it may set a precedent for toppling other governments.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear the Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea challenging the Election Commission's decision recognizing Eknath Shinde's faction as the real Shiv Sena on Wednesday (February 22). The EC had also allotted the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to the Shinde faction and with it, Shinde took over as the party chief. The matter was mentioned on Tuesday (February 21) and the SC listed it for an urgent hearing on Wednesday. The matter will be heard before a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices Krishna Murari and P S Narasimha.

Uddhav Thackeray faction's advocate Kapil Sibal argued in court that if Eknath Shinde's government is given legitimacy, it may set a precedent for toppling other governments. 

The plea filed by the Uddhav camp also submitted that the Election Commission has erred in holding that there was a split in the Shiv Sena. In the absence of any pleadings and evidence that there was a split in a political party, the finding of the ECI is completely erroneous on this ground, the plea said.

The poll panel had on Friday recognised the Eknath Shinde-faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordered allotment of the bow and arrow election symbol of the undivided party founded by the late Balasaheb Thackeray to it.

