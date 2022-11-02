UGC NET Result 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Final Answer Key OUT, results to be DECLARED ANYTIME now on ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Check latest updates here
NTA has released UGC NET Phase IV Answer Key 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Phase 4 examination can download the answer key through the official site of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The result will be out soon.
Trending Photos
UGC NET 2022 LIVE: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare result of University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2022 results soon. Once announced, candidates can check their scores on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Results will also be made available on the result portal of NTA, ntaresults.nic.in. According to reports UGC NET result will be released on 2 Nov, however the official date is yet to be announced.
NTA has released UGC NET Phase IV Answer Key 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Phase 4 examination can download the answer key through the official site of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
As per the official notice issued by NTA, candidates can raise their objections to the UGC NET answer keys by October 24, 2022.
NTA conducted the Phase 4 of UGC NET 2022 exams on October 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2022. The provisional answer keys for the same have been released by the agency for candidates to download. Candidates will be allowed to raise their objections to the answer key by submitted a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200 for every objection raised.
Stay Tuned to ZEE NEWS for all the live and latest updates on UGC NET Result 2022
UGC NET Result 2022
UGC NET final answer key is RELEASED- DIRECT LINK
UGC NET 2022 Final answer key out
The National Testing Agency released the final UGC NET 2022 answer key today, November 2 on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The final UGC NET answer key 2022 has been released after reviewing all the challenges raised by the candidates.
UGC NET result 2022: Login details required
Candidates will be asked to insert their application number and date of birth on the login tab in order to check UGC NET result.
UGC NET result 2022: Steps to check scorecard
Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.
Click on the link to check scorecards of UGC NET Dec 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles.
On the login page, enter your application number and date of birth.
Submit and check scorecard. Save a copy for later use.
UGC NET 2022 result: Websites
Once published, candidates can check UGC NET result on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in, direct link will be provided here.
UGC NET result 2022 Date and Time
National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare UGC NET June 2022 and December 2021 merged cycles results soon. As per latest reports the NET Result will be out on Nov 2 or last by Nov 3.
More Stories