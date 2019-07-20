UP CM to meet victims of Sonabhadra firing incident on Sunday

20 July 2019, 20:01 PM UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Sonbhadra to meet kin of victims of firing incident on Sunday.

20 July 2019, 20:00 PM Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offers prayers in Varanasi.

20 July 2019, 19:59 PM Families of Sonbhadra firing incident get Rs 5 lakh each as compensation. Sonbhadra District Magistrate (DM) Ankit Agarwal, who disbursed the relief funds, said, "According to the instructions of Chief Minister, Rs 5 lakh was made available to the families of the ten deceased in the Sonbhadra firing case.''

20 July 2019, 16:01 PM UP govt will carry out unbiased probe and punish culprits, says Union Minister Arjun Munda on Sonebhadra massacre.

20 July 2019, 15:56 PM Priyanka Gandhi will be visiting Kashi Vishwanath temple and Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi to offer prayers later today, reports ANI.

20 July 2019, 14:23 PM Sonbhadra District Magistrate Anil Agarwal on Saturday visited the District Hospital here to enquire about the those injured in the Sonbhadra firing case."Today we came to meet the injured people in the Sonbhadra firing case. 15 people are admitted to the district hospital. We have made arrangements to get their Ayushman Bharat card and are making all efforts to treat them well at the hospital and hope that they get well soon," Agarwal told ANI.

20 July 2019, 13:52 PM क्या इन आँसुओं को पोंछना अपराध है? pic.twitter.com/HdPAEkGJGj — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 20, 2019

20 July 2019, 13:52 PM Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot issued a call for protest in Jaipur. सोनभद्र (यूपी) मे पीड़ितो से मिलने जा रही महासचिव @priyankagandhi जी की --िरफ़्तारी के विरोध मे -िल भारतीय कां--्रेस कमेटी के आह्वान पर प्रदेश कां--्रेस कमेटी द्वारा धरना दिया जाये--ा। स्थान- --ांधी सर्किल,जयपुर दिनांक- 20 जुलाई 2019 समय- प्रात: 10.30 बजे — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 20, 2019

20 July 2019, 13:49 PM UP admin & police have "restrained" Trinamool MPs delegation from leaving the area near the airport tarmac. Dharna continues. Tribals massacred over land rights. The DM has said he will meet us shortly#SonbhadraMassacre WATCH pic.twitter.com/4MBqoRw4LP — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 20, 2019

20 July 2019, 13:49 PM Trinamool MPs continue to protest near Varanasi airport tarmac. "Dharna by Trinamool MPs near airport tarmac started at 9.30, continues. DM met MPs at 12 &informed that police will escort us to BHU TraumaCentre to meet docs attending the injured.After that,permission notwithstanding,deleg wishes to proceed to spot of #SonbhadraMassacre," tweeted TMC. #UPDATE

Dharna by Trinamool MPs near airport tarmac started at 9.30, continues. DM met MPs at 12 &informed that police will escort us to BHU TraumaCentre to meet docs attending the injured.After that,permission notwithstanding,deleg wishes to proceed to spot of #SonbhadraMassacre pic.twitter.com/qedSy5AtoU — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 20, 2019

20 July 2019, 13:46 PM UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meeting those affected in Sonabhadra firing incident: "Section 144 is imposed there, if you go to fulfill your political intentions, then it's not right. No one should do politics on sensitive issues. Our government is committed to maintain peace."

20 July 2019, 13:45 PM "My objective has been served as I have met them (victim of Sonbhadra firing). I am still under detention, let's see what the administration says. Congress party will give a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the person who died in the incident," says Priyanka.

20 July 2019, 13:11 PM "We were detained in the airport soon after we arrived. Now they have allowed us to go to Chunar," Rajeev Shukla, Congress.

20 July 2019, 13:10 PM Congress leaders Deepender Singh Hooda, Mukul Wasnik, Raj Babbar, Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh, Jitin Prasada and Rajeev Shukla have been stopped at Varanasi airport by police. They were on their way to Sonbhadra to meet the victims of firing case: ANI

20 July 2019, 13:10 PM "This government doesn't want that someone should wipe off victims' tears. Whatever has happened is unconstitutional and undemocratic and it seems as if Uttar Pradesh govt has implemented undeclared emergency to hid its sins and short comings," says Pramod Tiwari, Congress.

20 July 2019, 13:09 PM "Bhagwan jane inki mansikta kya hai? Aap thoda dabwav banayiya, unhe aana dijiye. Mere pichhe pade hain (God knows what their the thought process is? You please put pressure, let them (kin of victims) come. They are after me," says Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra.

20 July 2019, 13:07 PM Congress delegation led by Pramod Tiwari meets Governor Ram Naik over Sonbhadra firing incident that claimed lives of 10 people. Congress delegation led by Pramod Tiwari meets Governor Ram Naik over Sonbhadra firing incident that claimed lives of 10 people. pic.twitter.com/szDFZQKKyI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 20, 2019

20 July 2019, 13:05 PM Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra finally met the family members of the victims of Sonbhadra massacre on Saturday. The authorities did not allow Priyanka to proceed to Sonebhadra and instead brought the family members were brought to meet her at Mirzapur's Chunar Guest House, where she spent the Friday night in detention. “Two relatives of victims have come here to meet me, 15 others are not being allowed to meet me. I too am not being allowed to meet them. These people have come from so far to meet, yet the authorities are not allowing,” said Priyanka while briefing the media.