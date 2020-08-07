हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
WBJEE 2020 results live: Scores to be declared at 3 pm on wbjeeb.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is expected to release WBJEE 2020 result today (August 7) at 3 pm. Once declared the students can check their scores on the West Bengal Board official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 7, 2020 - 11:52
West Bengal Education Minister, Partha Chatterjee had announced earlier that the result will be declared today for all candidates who had attempted the entrance examination on February 2, 2020.

West Bengal Education Minister, Partha Chatterjee had announced earlier that the result will be declared today for all candidates who had attempted the entrance examination on February 2, 2020.

A press conference will be held after which the result will be declared online. WBJEE results can be checked by logging in using their application number and password.

Follow Zee News live blog for all updates on West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board result (WBJEEB) 2020:

7 August 2020, 11:46 AM

The coronavirus lockdown led to the delay in the WBJEE result 2020 announcement.        

7 August 2020, 11:45 AM

West Bengal Board had declared the WBBSE 12th Result on July 17, this year. The delay in the declaration of the results of WBJEE 2020 was due to the higher secondary exams evaluation process. 

7 August 2020, 11:44 AM

WBJEE 2020 was held on February 2 in 23 districts across the state and four in other states. Around 1.1 lakh students appeared for the entrance examination which was held as a OMR based test.

7 August 2020, 11:43 AM

Candidates can get their result at wbjee.nic.in. Counselling schedule will also be made available.

7 August 2020, 11:42 AM

WBJEEB will be holding a press conference to declare WBJEE 2020 result. Details about the toppers and more will be announced via the press conference. 

