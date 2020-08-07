WBJEE 2020 results live: Scores to be declared at 3 pm on wbjeeb.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is expected to release WBJEE 2020 result today (August 7) at 3 pm. Once declared the students can check their scores on the West Bengal Board official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

West Bengal Education Minister, Partha Chatterjee had announced earlier that the result will be declared today for all candidates who had attempted the entrance examination on February 2, 2020.

A press conference will be held after which the result will be declared online. WBJEE results can be checked by logging in using their application number and password.

