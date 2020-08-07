WBJEE 2020 West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination results declared on wbjeeb.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) declared the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) Results 2020 on its official website - wbjeeb.nic.in – on Friday (August 7, 2020).

Around 1.1 lakh candidates had appeared in West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination which was held earlier this year.

Candidates, seeking admission to undergraduate Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture programs in government and private institutes of West Bengal through WBJEE 2020 will now be able to check their scores from the official website.

WBJEEB chairman Malayendu Saha had earlier informed that the result timing and the counselling schedule would soon be announced by the Board. The WBJEE 2020 was conducted on February 2, 2020.

From this year onwards the Board has fixed a day to conduct the exams every year it would be held on the first Sunday of February every year.

West Bengal Board had declared the WBBSE 12th Result on July 17, this year. The delay in the declaration of the results of WBJEE 2020 was due to the higher secondary exams evaluation process. The board completed the evaluation process in April, but the delay is due to the Higher Secondary exam.

The counselling would be held online this year due to the outbreak of COVID 19 pandemic. The board has already announced the list of provisional institutes providing admissions to the undergraduate courses in Engineering, Pharmacy or Architecture in the next academic session which is available on the official website.

The entire counselling process will be online taking note of the COVID-19 pandemic situations, according to a board official. The board earlier announced the list of provisional institutes for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering/Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture for the new academic session. The list of government, private institutes are available at the website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

The counselling session may be conducted in September, with the classes may resume in October, before Durga Puja.

The Uccha Madhyamik exam was recorded the highest pass percentage this year with 90.13 per cent. The Science stream has secured the best pass percentage with 98.83 per cent followed by Commerce- 92.22 per cent. The pass percentage in Arts stream touched at 88.74 per cent.