LIVE Coverage | West Bengal Panchayat Election Result 2023: Counting Of Votes Tomorrow

West Bengal Panchayat Election Result 2023 LIVE Coverage: With the repolling concluded for the 696 booths in the West Bengal Panchayat elections 2023, the stage is all set for counting the votes. The voting for the 73,887 seats of the panchayat system was held on July 8 in over 61,000 booths. The state recorded a voter turnout of 80.71 per cent. Repolling at the 696 booths were held on July 10 recording a decent voter turnout of over 70 per cent. The polling in the state was marred by violence with the state recording over 30 deaths since the notification for the election was issued. In several places, ballot boxes were looted, set on fire and thrown in ponds, leading to violence. A total of 5.67 crore people were eligible to decide the fate of 2.06 lakh candidates.

Both the TMC and the BJP had accused each other of violence. TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh alleged that the violence on election day was perpetrated by opposition parties. BJP leaders including state president Sukanta Majumdar and LoP Suvendu Adhikari accused the TMC of resorting to violence. A committee of BJP parliamentarians headed by former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will visit West Bengal on Tuesday to probe the cases of violence and present a report to party president J P Nadda. The CPIM alleged that both the central forces and the state police failed to perform their duties to protect voters during the elections. He questioned why central forces were not deployed in all the polling booths despite orders of the Calcutta High Court. Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court directed the inspector general of BSF to file a report on the violence that took place in various booths during the July 8 polling.