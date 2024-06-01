Uttar Pradesh Exit Polls 2024 Live: 80 Seats, Two Alliances; People Await Result Prediction

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Chunav Exit poll Results 2024 Live: Uttar Pradesh has been a politically crucial state as it's the largest state in terms of Lok Sabha seats. The state has 80 Lok Sabha seats and all the political parties are focussing on this state to boost their tally. What is interesting is that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who contested from Wayanad, chose Rae Bareli this time instead of Amethi where he lost in the 2019 polls.

Uttar Pradesh Exit Polls Live Updates

6PM: Akhilesh Says BJP Losing In UP

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP will lost its all seats in Uttar Pradesh and the INDIA alliance will win the most seats. "There was an earthquake of unemployment, price rise, GST, CBI, ED and Income Tax. All of these earthquakes will end," he said.

Sonia Gandhi has shifted to the Rajya Sabha, thus vacating the seat. Despite all speculations, Priyanka Gandhi did not contest the polls. On the other hand, the BJP managed to increase its alliance circumference by allying with the RLD and other regional parties. Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi is seeking re-election for the third time from the state's Varanasi seat.

Congress, this time, contested the polls in alliance with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party under the banner of the INDIA bloc. Congress contested 17 seats out of the 18 as part of the alliance.

Uttar Pradesh 2019 Lok Sabha Result

In the 2019 Parliamentary elections, the BJP-led NDA had won 64 seats while the SP-BSP-Congress had bagged 16 seats. The NDA suffered a loss of seven seats when compared to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. In 2014, the NDA had bagged 71 seats riding on the Modi wave.