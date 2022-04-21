हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi

Local BJP leader shot dead outside his home in Delhi's Mayur Vihar

Local BJP leader shot dead outside his home in Delhi's Mayur Vihar

New Delhi: A local BJP leader was shot dead on Wednesday evening in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, said the police. He was 42.

The man has been identified as Jitu Choudhary, a resident of Mayur Vihar’s phase 3.

According to those present on the ground, Choudhary was talking to a few people outside his residence on Wednesday when he was attacked with 4 bullets by two unidentified bikers.

The accused shot the BJP leader in the head, abdomen and adjoining areas

As per locals, Choudhary was immediately rushed to Noida’s metro hospital where he was declared dead during the treatment.

"The victim had gunshot injuries," the police said in a statement.

As per reports, a few cartridges have been recovered from the crime scene, said the police.

(More details awaited)

Tags:
DelhicrimeDelhi murderBJPMayur Vihar
