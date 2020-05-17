Lockdown 4 guidelines soon: How different fourth phase is expected to be

With the third phase of the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown ending on Sunday (May 17), the fourth phase of lockdown is likely to be announced soon. As per the indications from the Central government, the fourth phase of lockdown will start from May 18 and continue till May 31 but it will be completely different and new from the previous lockdowns.

For lockdown 4.0, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) may issue new guidelines on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had indicated the further extension of the lockdown in his address to the nation. He had also said that the lockdown will have new norms and guidelines including several restrictions and relaxations.

The lockdown, enforced on March 25, was originally to end on April 14. It was then extended to May 3, and then again to May 17. The centre of the lockdown 4.0 will have the wheel of the economy running again and citizens have to focus on their health and safety by following the basic rules, especially maintaining physical distancing, wearing masks, etc.

The most important aspect remains that citizens will have to ensure that they adhere to the basic guideline of physical distancing, wearing face masks, sanitization, etc. The states will be given exemption from the Centre, regarding the transportation in the green zone and the running of industries. The public transport in green zone districts such as buses, taxis, may get an approval.

There may also be an exemption to run factories or industries again, but authorities will have to make necessary arrangements for the state to carry workers and workers.

However, passenger trains will not run at the moment but special trains will ply as before. An increase in the number of trains and routes of special trains is also being discussed upon.

The resumption of operations of domestic flights from May 18 is another aspect that is being considered. Domestic flights can begin operations on selected routes. The frequency will be kept low in the first phase, which can be increased in the coming days or months. However, many states are currently protesting about flight services.

One may get permission to open many more shops for economic activities like hardware, bike repair shops, etc.

PM Modi had asked chief ministers to send in their suggestions by May 15 after which he will make an announcement about the contours of lockdown 4.0 which is more about revival than survival model. The national capital has already demanded greater economic activities across Delhi, despite the entire union territory being in the red zone.

In the Chief Minister`s meeting with the Prime Minister through video conference, CM Arvind Kejriwal is believed to have asked to keep the containment zones like Nizamuddin and buffer areas around under strict curbs while freeing the rest of the city, allowing more activities. The CM is also keen to reopen malls and start auto and taxi services with conditions.