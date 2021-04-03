Lockdown in four districts of Madhya Pradesh from today to curb Covid-19 spread

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh government has imposed lockdown in four districts including urban areas of Chhindwara district, Ratlam city, Betul and Khargone, in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The lockdown was implemented in Chhindwara's urban areas and Ratlam city on Thursday (April 1) from 10 pm. While Betul district was placed under lockdown from 10 pm and urban areas of Khargone district from 8 pm on Friday. The curbs on all four districts will continue till 6 am on April 5.

Earlier, the state government had imposed Sunday Lockdown in 12 districts including these four amid a peak in COVID-19 cases.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday told reporters that separate teams of senior officials have been sent to these four districts to assess the coronavirus situation there and provide assistance to the local administration in the fight against the pandemic.

"In view of the spurt in coronavirus cases in Chhindwara, which shares border with Maharashtra, and to effectively control it, a three-day lockdown has been imposed in the district," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

In addition, he asked people to stay at home to celebrate festivals, while urging eligible people to get COVID-19 vaccination.

As per Ministry of Health data, 18,057 active COVID-19 cases were recorded with 961 new cases as of April 2. With 12 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the state stood at 3,998.

