Lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir’s 4 districts extended till May 6

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday (May 1) extended the lockdown in four districts till May 6 as the Union Territory grapples with the second wave of COVID-19.

The lockdown, which was earlier scheduled to end at 7 am on Monday (May 3), will now last till 7 am on May 6 in the Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam and Jammu districts.

'Corona Curfew' ending at 7 am on Monday, 3 May extended till 7 am on 6 May in the Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam and Jammu districts: Jammu and Kashmir administration — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021

Meanwhile, the night curfew will continue in all municipal/urban local body limits of all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The night curfew will commence from 8 pm and end till 7 am.

The essential services would be exempted from the corona lockdown. All employees working for these services will be allowed to go to their respective offices.

Earlier, J&K on April 29 had implemented full lockdown in 11 districts, including Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Jammu, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur till May 3.

Jammu and Kashmir registered the highest number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths, as 3,832 fresh infections and 47 fatalities were reported during the last 24 hours, health officials said on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)

