‘Lockdown lifted’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig at Centre over fuel price hike

New Delhi: Taking a swipe at the Central government over the increased prices of LGP cylinders and petrol and diesel, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (March 22) said the 'lockdown' imposed on their rates has been lifted.

Gandhi’s tweet comes on the second anniversary of the ‘Janata Curfew’ announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the first wave of coronavirus. In his tweet, Gandhi said that if we ask the PM about the ‘inflation pandemic’, then he will say “Thali Bajao”, a reference to Modi urging people to clap and ring bells on the day of Janata Curfew to show their appreciation for the doctors and other frontline workers combating Covid-19.

"The lockdown imposed on the prices of gas, diesel and petrol has been lifted. If the Prime Minister is questioned about the pandemic of inflation in the country, he will ask everyone to bang utensils," Gandhi tweeted.

गैस, डीज़ल और पेट्रोल के दामों पर लगा ‘Lockdown’ हट गया है। अब सरकार लगातार क़ीमतों का ‘Vikas’ करेगी। महंगाई की महामारी के बारे में प्रधानमंत्री जी से पूछिए, तो वो कहेंगे #ThaliBajao — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 22, 2022

Targeting the Centre, Rahul Gandhi had earlier warned about the rise in fuel prices after the end of Assembly polls.

The government hiked petrol and diesel prices by 80 paise per litre each on Tuesday morning, after over four months pause due to assembly elections in five states, while the domestic cooking gas LPG rates were heightened by Rs 50 per cylinder.

Other Congress leaders also criticised the Modi government over a hike in fuel prices. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Russia-Ukraine war is being cited as the reason for price rise, however, the Petroleum Minister has said India does not buy even one per cent of crude oil from Russia."By increasing fuel prices the Narendra Modi government is making money worth Rs 10,000 crores by plundering the poor. Many say prices are rising due to the Ukraine-Russia crisis. But as per Petroleum Minister, we don`t even buy one per cent of crude oil from Russia," ANI quoted him as saying.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV