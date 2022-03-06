‘Get your petrol tanks full immediately’: Rahul Gandhi warns of fuel price hike after polls

New Delhi: Taking a potshot at the Central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (March 5) warned the public of a ‘hike’ in fuel prices after the Assembly elections.

He asked people to fill up their tanks soon as the Modi government’s “election offer is coming to an end”. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote, "Get your petrol tanks full immediately. Modi government’s ‘election’ offer is going to end."

Rahul Gandhi’s warning came on the last day of the campaigning for the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. A day earlier, while campaigning in Pindra, Varanasi, Rahul Gandhi had accused the BJP of lying to people. He said, "I will die but will never tell you that I will deposit Rs 15 lakh to your bank accounts. I do not care if it makes you feel good or bad. I respect you all enough to never lie on your faces. Modi Ji lies and says he protects Hinduism. No, he protects lies. They talk about the Hindu religion all over the country. Tell me what is the Hindu religion? It is nothing but the truth. They do not seek votes on the name of the Hindu religion, but on the basis of lies."

The polling for the seventh phase of the UP election will be held on Monday deciding the fate of 613 candidates on 54 assembly seats in nine districts of the state. The results for five states that went to the polls—Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand– will be declared on March 10.

Meanwhile, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a Reuters report has claimed that the Indian government will hike the petrol and diesel prices next week for the first time in more than four months. The sources told Reuters that the oil companies will be free to increase petrol prices in a phased manner. "The oil companies would be free to raise prices in a phased manner once the election is over on March 7," a senior government official told the news agency.

Oil prices surged globally after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, mounting to USD 111 a barrel on Friday (March 4).

(With agency inputs)

Live TV