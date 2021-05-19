Lockdown: Uttar Pradesh issues fresh COVID-19 guidelines, check details here

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday (May 18) put a cap on the maximum number of people allowed in weddings during the current lockdown imposed in view of the ravaging COVID-19 crisis.

As per the fresh directives, now a maximum of 25 people will be permitted in weddings and other functions.

In a letter to district officials, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said permission will be given for participation of maximum 25 invitees at a time for wedding and other functions, both in open and enclosed places, PTI reported.

Attendees will have to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, while strict social distancing has to be complied with while making seating arrangements. Proper arrangements have to be made for sanitation and cleanliness of toilets at the venue where the function is being organised, the directive read.

The responsibility of complying with these conditions will be that of organisers, the order added.

In an earlier order issued on April 20, a maximum of 50 people was allowed in enclosed places and 100 in open places for weddings.

Earlier, the UP government extended the partial ‘corona curfew’ till May 24.

Uttar Pradesh reported 8,737 new cases on Tuesday pushing the statewide tally to 16,37,663. While 255 deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 18,072, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV