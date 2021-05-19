हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Lockdown: Uttar Pradesh issues fresh COVID-19 guidelines, check details here

Now a maximum of 25 people will be permitted in weddings and other functions in Uttar Pradesh. 

Lockdown: Uttar Pradesh issues fresh COVID-19 guidelines, check details here
File Photo

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday (May 18) put a cap on the maximum number of people allowed in weddings during the current lockdown imposed in view of the ravaging COVID-19 crisis. 

As per the fresh directives, now a maximum of 25 people will be permitted in weddings and other functions

In a letter to district officials, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said permission will be given for participation of maximum 25 invitees at a time for wedding and other functions, both in open and enclosed places, PTI reported. 

Attendees will have to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, while strict social distancing has to be complied with while making seating arrangements. Proper arrangements have to be made for sanitation and cleanliness of toilets at the venue where the function is being organised, the directive read. 

The responsibility of complying with these conditions will be that of organisers, the order added. 

In an earlier order issued on April 20, a maximum of 50 people was allowed in enclosed places and 100 in open places for weddings. 

Earlier, the UP government extended the partial ‘corona curfew’ till May 24.

Uttar Pradesh reported 8,737 new cases on Tuesday pushing the statewide tally to 16,37,663. While 255 deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 18,072, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said. 

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19lockdownUttar Pradeshlockdown 2.0Coronavirus
Next
Story

Cyclone Tauktae impact: Delhi receives light spells of rain, heavy showers expected today

Must Watch

PT3M17S

DNA: ICMR drops Plasma therapy in treatment against Coronavirus