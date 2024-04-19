Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tamil Nadu Votes For 39 Constituencies, Key Battles To Watch Out For

New Delhi: The vote-casting has begun at 7 AM in Tamil Nadu for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections for all 39 parliamentary constituencies. The voting is proceeding in the state under high security. Approximately 3,32,233 polling personnel have been deployed and 1.3 lakh police personnel are on election duty.

Today, the polling both witnessed the state's Chief Minister M K Stalin, and his wife Durga Stalin, who came cast their vote. This time 950 candidate have nominated their name to contest on the Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha constituency. About 6.23 crore voters are poised to cast their votes in 68,321 polling stations in the current general elections. Many prominent leaders are participating in elections including BJP's K Annamalai, DMK's Dayanidhi Maran, Karti Chidambaram and others.

Key Candidate For Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections

K Annamalai: BJP leader and prominent face of Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections K Annamalai is contesting from Coimbatore constituency. K Annamalai, opposed by DMK leader Ganapathy P Rajkumar and AIADMK leader Singai Ramachandran.

Dayanidhi Maran: DMK candidate Dayanidhi Maran is all set to contest from Chennai Central in the current Lok Sabha Polls. Maran is the second son of ex-minister Murasoli Maran, who served as the Commerce and Industrial minister.

Karti Chidambaram: Congress candidate Karti Chidambaram is all set to contest from the Shivaganga parliamentary constituency of Karnataka, where his father won seven times. He is challenged by BJP'sT Devanathan Yadav and AIADMK's Xavier Dass.