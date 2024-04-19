Advertisement
NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTION

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tamil Nadu Votes For 39 Constituencies, Key Battles To Watch Out For

In Current Lok Sabha Election 950 candidate have nominated their name to contest on the 39 parliamentary Constituency of Tamil Nadu.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2024, 10:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tamil Nadu Votes For 39 Constituencies, Key Battles To Watch Out For

New Delhi: The vote-casting has begun at 7 AM in Tamil Nadu for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections for all 39 parliamentary constituencies. The voting is proceeding in the state under high security. Approximately 3,32,233 polling personnel have been deployed and 1.3 lakh police personnel are on election duty.

Today, the polling both witnessed the state's Chief Minister M K Stalin, and his wife Durga Stalin, who came cast their vote. This time 950 candidate have nominated their name to contest on the Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha constituency. About 6.23 crore voters are poised to cast their votes in 68,321 polling stations in the current general elections. Many prominent leaders are participating in elections including BJP's K Annamalai, DMK's Dayanidhi Maran,  Karti Chidambaram and others.

Key Candidate For Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections

K Annamalai: BJP leader and prominent face of Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections K Annamalai is contesting from Coimbatore constituency. K Annamalai, opposed by DMK leader Ganapathy P Rajkumar and AIADMK leader Singai Ramachandran.

Dayanidhi Maran: DMK candidate Dayanidhi Maran is all set to contest from Chennai Central in the current Lok Sabha Polls. Maran is the second son of ex-minister Murasoli Maran, who served as the Commerce and Industrial minister.

Karti Chidambaram: Congress candidate Karti Chidambaram is all set to contest from the Shivaganga parliamentary constituency of Karnataka, where his father won seven times. He is challenged by BJP'sT Devanathan Yadav and AIADMK's Xavier Dass.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi watches Surya Tilak of Shri Ram Lalla
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of 29 Naxalites' encounter
DNA Video
DNA test of 'religious thinking' on UPSC list
DNA Video
DNA: Did cloud seeding drown Dubai?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Israel going to bring a big storm?
DNA Video
DNA: The hidden dangers of protein powders
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Mamata Banerjee's riot politics!
DNA Video
DNA: Is Constitution going to be changed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing India's Enemies?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did some Muslim countries appear to help Israel?