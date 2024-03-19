Lok Sabha Polls 2024: How BJP Is Expanding Its Footprints In Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In a significant development ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a crucial seat-sharing agreement with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in Tamil Nadu. As part of the deal, the PMK, representing the Vanniyar minority, has been allocated ten parliamentary constituencies for contesting the upcoming polls in the southern state. PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss expressed optimism about this alliance, stating, "The people of Tamil Nadu are yearning for a change after six decades of rule by other parties. To fulfil this aspiration, PMK has chosen to align with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP."

Impact Of BJP-PMK Alliance

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai echoed Ramadoss's sentiments, emphasizing the strength of the alliance. He highlighted the transformative impact of the PMK's decision to align with the NDA, leading to an immediate shift in the political landscape. Both leaders are set to participate in a public meeting alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring the significance of this collaboration.

The PMK, which mostly represents the Vanniyar minority in Tamil Nadu, was the second main alliance partner of the BJP in the Lok Sabha election 2019, which contested on seven alliance seats. With a vote percentage of 5.42 per cent, it was unable to secure even one seat in the polls. PMK contested 23 seats in the AIADMK alliance in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election and won five seats by securing 4.04 per cent.

During the 2019 general elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which comprised INC, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, AIFB, registered a landslide victory by winning 38 of the 39 seats. In 2019, the DMK won 23 Lok Sabha seats with 33.2 per cent vote share, Congress bagged 8 seats with 12.9 per cent vote and CPI won 2 seats in Tamil Nadu. CPI(M) got a seat, IML won 1 seat and independents were elected on 2 seats.

The PMK had a slight increase in vote share to 5.42 per cent over seven seats in 2014, up from 4.4 per cent for eight seats. Anbumani Ramadoss is currently a Rajya Sabha member having been elected unopposed in 2019.

BJP's Seat-Sharing Arrangements

Following the agreement, discussions are underway to finalize the specifics of the seat-sharing arrangement. PMK leaders are expected to attend Prime Minister Modi's upcoming public meeting in Salem, where the official announcement of PMK candidates will take place. This alliance marks a strategic move by the BJP to bolster its presence in Tamil Nadu, a state historically dominated by Dravidian parties.

Expanding Footprints In DMK-Ruled Tamil Nadu

The recent seat-sharing deal with the PMK underscores the BJP's concerted efforts to expand its influence in Tamil Nadu, despite being under the rule of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Prime Minister Modi's extensive outreach in the state, coupled with alliances with regional parties and prominent figures like actor R Sarath Kumar, signals the BJP's determined push into Tamil Nadu's political arena. This was followed by Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) chief T.T.V. Dhinakaran's announcement of his party’s unconditional support to the BJP-led alliance for the Lok Sabha polls.

Interestingly, during his recent rallies in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced development projects worth Rs 30,000 crore. In his speeches, PM Modi consistently criticized the ruling DMK for its alleged mismanagement over the past three years, its dynastic politics, and its perceived anti-Hindu stance. PM Modi also tactfully avoided direct criticism of the one-time NDA ally AIADMK, which has distanced itself from the BJP. PM Modi's praise for AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran and former leader J Jayalalithaa further indicates that channels for collaboration may still exist.

It may be noted that the BJP, in alliance with the AIADMK, had drawn a blank in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In 2023, the two parted ways, leaving the BJP to contest with smaller parties such as Maanila Congress, PMK etc.

Inclusive Approach and Political Strategy

The BJP's inclusive approach, demonstrated through the selection of leaders from diverse backgrounds to helm the party in Tamil Nadu, aims to dispel misconceptions of it being a pro-Brahmin party and broaden its appeal beyond traditional voter bases. By showcasing a commitment to inclusivity and embracing regional sentiments, the BJP seeks to carve a niche in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

Challenges And Optimism

While the BJP faces challenges in Tamil Nadu, particularly in garnering support amidst existing political dynamics, the party remains optimistic about its prospects. With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, the BJP's concerted efforts to engage with voters and forge alliances underscore its determination to establish a formidable presence in the state and reshape Tamil Nadu's political narrative in the upcoming elections.

Lok Sabha Elections In Tamil Nadu

The first phase of voting for all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu is scheduled for April 19. The Election Commission has announced a seven-phase polling schedule across the nation, with voting taking place from April 19 to June 1 and counting of votes slated for June 4.