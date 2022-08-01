NewsIndia
LOK SABHA

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla revokes suspension of 4 Congress MPs; House discusses price rise

The Congress MPs were suspended by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on July 25 for staging protests inside the House.

Last Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 03:01 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday revoked the suspension of four Congress members
  • Party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said it was not the intention of the opposition to hurt the chair
  • The Congress members were suspended last Monday for the rest of the session

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday revoked the suspension of four Congress members, after party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said it was not the intention of the opposition to hurt the chair.

The Congress members were suspended last Monday for the rest of the session for protesting and carrying placards inside the House.

Also Read: BIG jolt for Congress! 4 MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for entire Monsoon session for THIS reason

The suspension of Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, T N Prathapan and S Jothimani was revoked after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to the effect, which was approved by the House.

After the revocation of suspension, the House took up discussion on price rise which was initiated by Congress member Manish Tewari.

