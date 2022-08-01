New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday revoked the suspension of four Congress members, after party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said it was not the intention of the opposition to hurt the chair.

The Congress members were suspended last Monday for the rest of the session for protesting and carrying placards inside the House.

The suspension of Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, T N Prathapan and S Jothimani was revoked after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to the effect, which was approved by the House.

After the revocation of suspension, the House took up discussion on price rise which was initiated by Congress member Manish Tewari.