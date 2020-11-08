Look forward to working closely together: PM Narendra Modi congratulates Joe Biden on 'spectacular victory'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (November 8, 2020) congratulated newly elected US President Joe Biden on the 'spectacular victory' and expressed that he's looking forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights.

PM Modi took to his official Twitter account and wrote, "Congratulations Joe Biden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights."



Joe Biden had a 273 to 214 lead in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that determines the winner and Pennsylvania`s 20 electoral votes put him over the 270-mark he needed to win the presidency, according to Edison Research.

The 77-year old will assume office on January 20, 2021, and will be reportedly the oldest candidate ever elected to the White House. Earlier, the incumbent president and Republican Donald Trump, now 74, was the oldest person to assume the presidency when he took charge at the age of 70 in 2017.



Biden who will be the 46th President of the United States defeated Trump who was seeking his second tenure. Trump has now reportedly become the first incumbent president to lose reelection since George HW Bush in 1992. Bush was also a Republican.

PM Modi also congratulated Democratic vice presidential nominee for the 2020 election, Kamala Harris, and said, "Heartiest congratulations Kamala Harris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership."

Kamala Harris will become the first woman, the first black person and the first person of Indian descent to be elected to the position.

