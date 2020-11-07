हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
US election 2020

Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump, set to become 46th president of United States

Democrat Joe Biden has won the long-awaited US Presidential election 2020, claimed the US media on Saturday (November 7, 2020).

File Photo

Washington: Democrat Joe Biden has won the long-awaited US Presidential election 2020, claimed the US media on Saturday (November 7, 2020).

"America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me," tweeted Biden.
 

American news channels like the CNN, NBC News and CBS News called the race in former US President's favour following projecting that he had won the decisive state of Pennsylvania.

"Worth every minute of the wait," Reuters quoted a Biden aide.

The 77-year old will assume office on January 20, 2021 and will be reportedly the oldest candidate ever elected to the White House.

Biden who will be the 46th President of the United States defeated the Republican Donald Trump who was seeking his second tenure.

Over 160 million votes were cast in the US elections 2020 which took place amid the COVID-19 outbreak for the first time in the history of the US presidential elections.

