CBSE

Lost your CBSE marksheet? Don't fret, new system makes retrieving documents easier

The Duplicate Academic Document System (DADS) can help students get their a copy of their lost documents while sitting from the comforts of their homes.

Lost your CBSE marksheet? Don't fret, new system makes retrieving documents easier
File photo

New Delhi: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students cannot avail of the system in which let them retrieve lost documents through a physical form. The CBSE Board has announced a new system that will make the process more easier and efficient.

Traditionally, if a student lost an important certificate issued by CBSE Board - a marksheet or a transfer certificate — usually, it would require them to approach regional CBSE offices, in person, apply on a prescribed form and deposit required fees in the banks or alternately send forms and bank drafts by post. 

Now, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to do away with the long process and has introduced a new-age solution called ‘DADS’

The Duplicate Academic Document System (DADS) can help students get their a copy of their lost documents while sitting from the comforts of their homes. “CBSE gets many requests from students for duplicate copies of their academic documents either because they are lost or are mutilated," claims the board, according to media reports.

“Looking at the prevailing COVID conditions and predicaments of students, IT Department has come up with a safe, quick and viable solution through a recently developed in-house portal named DADS — Duplicate Academic Document System. The facility will obviate the human contact and physical presence of the students required so far and cut short the travel, time, and energy spent by students and parents who can now obtain duplicate marksheets, passing certificate, migration certificate through this online portal," said CBSE in an official statement.

Students will have to log on to the website www.cbse.nic.in and apply on the link https://cbseit.in/cbse/web/dads/home.aspx for the steps and options on how to retrieve the documents.

Regional Offices, on receipt of the applications, will print academic documents and dispatch them through speed post. 

A tracking system will enable the students to trace the status of the application and dispatch details. 

This portal however will give options to students for both digital copy as well as a printed copy of the academic document to choose from.

