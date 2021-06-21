Lowest this year: Delhi reports 89 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: Good news for the country's capital. Delhi has recorded 89 new COVID cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest number of cases Delhi has recorded this year.

The positivity rate, too, touched a low of 0.16%. The number of active cases in the national capital currently stands at 1,996 and the recovery rate is 98.12%. There has been 173 recoveies in 24 hours and death toll has risen to 24,925.

Meanwhile, India also saw its lowest one-day rise in the COVID-19 cases in 88 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday (June 21, 2021). However, the total caseload is now nearing 3 crores after the country reported 53,256 new infections in the last 24 hours.

India's weekly positivity rate currently stands at 3.32%, whereas, the daily positivity rate has declined to 3.83%. There were also 1,422 new coronavirus-related deaths between Sunday and Monday morning.

Amid the declining number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi has started unlocking further on Monday (June 21, 2021). As per the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), bars, public parks and gardens have now been allowed to re-open after over a two-month hiatus.

Other allowed activities like marriages at court or at home with a maximum attendance of 20 persons, funerals with a gathering of up to 20 persons, functioning of government and private offices with 50 per cent staff, operation of Delhi Metro trains and public transport buses with 50 per cent capacity for seating, will continue.

