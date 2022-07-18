The matter of dispute arising after offering Namaz at Lulu Mall in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, does not seem to be cooling down. On Sunday, the regional director of Lulu Mall has presented a clarification on the entire development so far. Along with this, thanks have also been expressed to the people of Lucknow for supporting the mall. Whatever workers we have here, they are not hired in the name of caste, religion, but on the basis of their efficiency and on the basis of merit. In which more than 80 percent are Hindus and the rest are Muslims, Christians and other sections of people."

Lulu Mall: Regional Director has given clarification

A letter has come out from the Regional Director of Lulu India Shopping Mall Pvt. 'Consumer is paramount for us. Our establishment does business within the limits prescribed under the rules of the government. Whatever workers we have here, they are not kept in the name of caste, creed, religion, but on the basis of their efficiency.'

Lulu Mall: Allegations Of Conspiracy

At the same time, the allegations of giving jobs to 70-80% Muslims and 20-25% Hindu girls on Lulu Mall under a conspiracy have been denied by Lulu Mall. Regarding this, it has been told through the letter that some vested interests are trying to target our establishment. All the workers we have here are local, from Uttar Pradesh and the country, out of which more than 80 percent are Hindus and the rest are Muslims, Christians and people from other sections.

Appeal made by Lulu Mall

Along with this, it was also told that no person is allowed to conduct religious activities in our establishment and the mall management has taken appropriate action by registering an FIR against those who tried to offer prayers and prayers in public places. At the same time, it has also been appealed through the letter not to target our reputed business establishment in vested interests and let us do business peacefully keeping in mind the interest of the consumers.

Lulu Mall: Hindu Mahasabha's serious allegations

let us tell you that after the video of offering Namaz from inside Lulu Mall went viral, Hindu Mahasabha spokesperson Shishir Chaturvedi had opened up his mouth. He issued a letter calling Lulu Mall controversial and several serious allegations were made. It was written in the letter that dozens of people have offered Namaz at the public place of the disputed Lulu Mall in Lucknow. It is well known that even before the inauguration of the said mall, it was going on in the social media that love jihad is promoted here. It was also told in the letter that 70% boys of one religion and girls of other religions are recruited in malls. In this sequence, Mahant Raju Das, the priest of Hanumangarhi of Ram Nagri Ayodhya, issued a statement questioning the employment of 80 percent Muslim youths and only 20 percent Hindu girls in Lulu Mall.

Lulu Mall: High Security Arrangements

Amidst the controversies, now the mall management has increased the security on every floor. About 200 security guards have been deployed for the security of the mall, along with 1016 CCTV cameras have also been activated. Police said that outside Lulu Mall, surveillance will be done with drone cameras. The police will keep an eye on all kinds of activities around the mall. In addition, drone cameras will be flown for monitoring at major intersections leading to Lulu Mall. The mall management has taken this decision after the detention of 10 people associated with Karni Sena. The captured Karni Sena men were carrying banners related to boycotting the mall.

Lulu Mall: After Effect of Controversy

On the other hand, taking action in this matter, Lucknow CP DK Thakur has removed the local SHO of Golf City Ajay Pratap Singh from the charge. They have been sent to the police lines. Shailendra Giri has been made the new SHO. Apart from this, DCP South Zone Gopal Chaudhary has also been transferred. He has been posted as DCP Crime. Now Subhash Chandra Shakya will be the new DCP of South Zone of Lucknow Police Commissionerate. Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur has said that he has taken cognizance of the viral video of Hanuman Chalisa. Commissioner DK Thakur instructed to increase the security of Lulu Mall.