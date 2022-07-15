Namaz has been claimed to be offered again in Lucknow's Lulu Mall. Shishir Chaturvedi, spokesperson of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, while releasing another new video of Namaz said that, "this is not a Lulu mall, it is Lulu Masjid. A different agenda is being run by buying land here." He has appealed to the administration to take action. Earlier, after the video of Namaz came out, the PRO of Lulu Mall has lodged an FIR. A case has been registered against those who offer Namaz inside the mall under sections 153A, 295A, 341 and many other sections. It is being told that they are neither mall employees, nor do they have any relation with the mall, so an FIR has been registered against unknown youths.

The officials of Lulu Mall have reached the house of Shishir Chaturvedi, spokesperson of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, who released a new video of offering Namaz in Lulu Mall. Lulu Mall's GM Sameer Verma and many officials have arrived with heavy police force. However, it is not clear yet what Lulu Mall management going to discuss with Shishir Chaturvedi.

In Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, a ruckus has started over Namaz in Lulu Mall. Hindu organizations have made a ruckus on Namaz in the mall. Along with this, Hanuman Chalisa and Sunderkand recitation are being threatened. There has been a big ruckus about this Lulu Mall, which opened on July 10. Controversy has arisen over the pictures of Namaz in the mall. Hindu organizations have expressed strong objection to these pictures of offering Namaz in the mall on Thursday and after this, today again some pictures of Namaz in the mall were released by a Hindu organization. It is clearly visible in the pictures that some people are offering Namaz sitting on the floor of the mall. Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has questioned this.

The controversy does not seem to end here. In response to Namaz in the mall, now there is a demand for recitation of Hanuman Chalisa. When the dispute escalated, the Lulu Mall management has registered a case against unknown people offering Namaz. At the same time, the mall management is clarifying that religious activity is not allowed here, we respect all religions, but any kind of religious event is not allowed.

It has been just four days since Lulu Mall was started in Lucknow and now this mall has become the subject of controversy. Hindu organizations demonstrated fiercely outside the mall on Thursday. Lulu Mall is divided into Hindu-Muslim and religious lines. The condition is that in view of Friday, the security of the mall has to be tightened.