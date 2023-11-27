trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2692704
M K Stalin's Invites Akhilesh Yadav For Unveiling VP Singh's Statue: Is DMK Seeking A Bigger Role In National Politics?

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's invite to Yadav as the chief guest for the event has ignited speculations about DMK's ambition for a more prominent role in national politics.

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, in a politically calculated move, unveiled the statue of former Prime Minister V P Singh at Presidency College in Chennai, in the presence of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday. Besides Yadav, the late prime minister’s family members were also invited to the event. Stalin's choice of inviting Yadav as the chief guest for the event has ignited speculations about DMK's ambition for a more prominent role in national politics.

 

 

Stalin's decision follows a recent national-level conference hosted by DMK earlier, which was attended by 19 Opposition leaders. At the event, Stalin launched the All-India Federation for Social Justice, countering the BJP's narrative and setting the stage for the Opposition INDIA bloc.

The move comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as DMK aims to position social justice as a compelling counterpoint to the BJP's campaign. Interestingly, unlike Stalin’s past practices of inviting all-party leaders or constitutional authorities, Tamil Nadu CM’s specific invitation to Yadav for the statue unveiling triggers speculations about DMK's pan-India ambitions.

 

 

DMK-VP Singh Legacy

The age-old ties between DMK and VP Singh, dating back to the late 1980s and 1990s, add depth to the significance of this move. VP Singh's recognition of DMK in Delhi politics during his tenure has left a lasting impact.

Political observers suggest that Stalin's move indicates a broader ambition for DMK in national politics. The decision to invite Yadav, seen as holding a 'third front' card, signals a strategic positioning for post-election scenarios.

Singh’s Legacy Of Social Justice

VP Singh's emphasis on social justice resonates with DMK's stance, creating a political backdrop that connects Tamil Nadu's social justice measures to national politics. The invitation also reflects the enduring relationship between Kalaignar Karunanidhi and Mulayam Singh, transcending generations.

Notably, Akhilesh Yadav, an OBC leader, had earlier equated the Samajwadi Party with the DMK of North India, emphasizing a common ground in their political approaches.

