'Made Me A Villain': SDM Jyoti Maurya Seeks Removal Of Online Content Against Her

SDM Jyoti Maurya, the famous PCS officer of Uttar Pradesh, has reportedly told the Delhi High Court that she has been made a villain in the public eye due to defamatory content published against her. The High Court was hearing the petition filed by Maurya seeking the removal of fake news and audio videos related to her personal life from social media platforms. The High Court has issued notice to other parties including the Central Government on her petition seeking a reply within a week.

Filing an application in the Delhi High Court, she said that the fake content is having an adverse effect on his social life, said many media reports. Her image is being tarnished in the society. She is being presented as a villain on social media. This is a violation of their fundamental rights. Not only this, Jyoti has also sought instructions to ban news related to her personal life from being broadcast on news channels or any social media platform.

Maurya had filed the petition in the Delhi High Court and had demanded the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to remove the videos, memes and fake news being circulated against her on social media.

Earlier, Jyoti Maurya's husband Alok had withdrawn his complaint by writing a letter to the inquiry committee. In this letter, Alok Maurya said that he is withdrawing the complaint after due consideration. The inquiry committee will send its report to the Prayagraj Commissioner, after which the government will decide whether an investigation should be done or not.

Alok had earlier accused Jyoti Maurya of corruption and having illicit relations with Home Guard Commandant Manish Dubey. Alok had also sent some pages of the diary to the administration as evidence, in which he had claimed that Jyoti Maurya had made wealth worth crores after becoming an officer.