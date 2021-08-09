Madhya Pradesh assembly bans 'Pappu, Bantadhar, Dhongi' and over 1,110 other words and sentences

New Delhi: A day ahead of the commencement of the monsoon session, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Sunday (August 8, 2021) released a 38-page booklet, which lists out several unparliamentary words, phrases and sentences with most of them being in Hindi. The collection carries over 1,100 words and sentences including 'Pappu, Mr Bantadhar, Dhongi'.

This is to be noted that some of these words are used for very senior politicians in the country.

The booklet which was released at the Vidhan Sabha Bhavan by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state Congress chief Kamal Nath, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra and Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam, also mentions words like 'dhongi' (hypocrite), 'nikamma' (worthless), 'chor' (thief), 'bhrasht' (corrupt), 'tanashah' (dictator), 'gunde' (goons) and phrases like 'jhooth bolna' (to lie), 'vyabhichar karna' (to indulge in adultery).

Speaking on the occasion, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan recalled the high standard of debates in Parliament and the state Assemblies and said, "Many a time it happened that the person speaking in these Houses in a flow forgets about not using specific unparliamentary words."

He praised the Assembly for bringing out this book and said that it would help the members in understanding the issue in a better way.

It also lists out the word 'sasur' (father-in-law), which reportedly was used in the House on September 9, 1954, and was expunged from the records.

The booklet specifies words and sentences that were expunged in the Assembly from 1954 to 2021, barring the period between 1990 and 2014.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV